TUESDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McGuinness 49, North Stokes 17
Bishop McGuinness 9 9 16 15 - 49
North Stokes 5 2 4 6 - 17
Bishop McGuinness (17-2): Alaila Kreuter 11, Tate Chappell 10, Michelle Petrangeli 8, Katelynn Williams 7, Mary Davis 4, Charley Chappell 3, Francesca Moya 2, Emily Elder 2, Lily Role 2.
North Stokes (6-15): Madey Briggs 5, Sydney Mabe 3, Elizabeth McBride 3, Cheyenne Inman 3, Hannah Hicks 2, Emma Farmer 1.
Southeast Guilford 77, Southern Guilford 27
Southeast Guilford 23 16 18 21 - 77
Southern Guilford 6 7 9 5 - 27
Southeast Guilford: Raven Preston 20, Kennedi Simmons 19, Nyree Bell 10, Millayna Redd 7, Jessie Hopkins 6, Makayla Poole 5, Nya Lewis 3, Gabby McGough 3, Sydney Roberts 2, Shunte Bethea 2.
Parkland 67, Western Guilford 51
Western Guilford 5 11 17 18 - 51
Parkland 9 26 15 17 - 67
Parkland: Cannon 28, Horne 13.
Western Guilford: Butler 18, Carter 17.
Mt. Tabor 52, Dudley 48
Mt. Tabor 7 16 7 22 - 52
Dudley 9 10 11 18 - 48
Mt. Tabor: Ciera Wright 20, Lexi Brooks 13, Kaelin Denvi 9, Lily Pereira 7, JJ Penn 2, Brook Fowler 1.
Dudley: Marissa Wooten 17, Quinzia Fulmore 12, Kyra Rhymer 9, Iysis Whitfield 4, Chelsie Powe 3, Taneij’a Baldwin 3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day 93, Caldwell Academy 37
Greensboro Day: Christian Bailey 17, Jaydon Young 15, Brock Williams 13, Bryce Harris 11, Cam Hayes 10, Came Leake 6, Ege Katitas 6, Jackson Noble 6, Rahul Patel 4, Whit Trevey 3, Cason Pierce 2.
Caldwell Academy: Alex Raley 14, Payne Bradley 12, Childers 5, Riddle 3, Wierda 3.
Eastern Guilford 76, Southern Alamance 49
Eastern Guilford 20 21 22 13 - 76
S. Alamance 9 21 7 12 - 49
Eastern Guilford: KD Dawkins 35, Kamel Smith 14, Michael Loring 9.
Southern Alamance: Brewer 19, Thompson 9.
Northwest Guilford 80, Page 66
Northwest Guilford 15 24 20 21 - 80
Page 17 18 11 20 - 66
Northwest Guilford: Chris Hampton 24, Dean Reiber 19, Robbie Boulton 11, Humphrey 9, Thomas 7, Hartzell 5, Watkins 3, Carson 2.
Page: Ellis 18, Farrow 16, Maxwell 14, Sellars 11, Edwards 7.
