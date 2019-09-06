Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Why Grimsley won: The Whirlies raced to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Grimsley’s offensive line created gaping holes for running back Quan Nora and quarterback Chris Zellous, wearing down the Wildcats’ defense.
Why Eastern Guilford lost: Eastern Guilford never got its offense started, and didn’t earn a first down until the game was already out of reach. The Grimsley linebackers and defensive backs swarmed to the ball for four quarters.
Stars
Eastern — RB Hezekia Newby, 13 carries, 56 (for example: RB Bob Smith, 28 carries, 159 yards, 3 TD; QB Jim Jones 8-for-12, 159 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT).
Grimsley linebacker Sincere Burdette created two Whirlies’ scoring drives in the first half, first by stripping an Eastern ball carrier and then with a beautiful interception deep in Wildcats’ territory.
Three things we learned
1. The Whirlies can handle the hype. No matter the score Friday, Zellous and Nora played with discipline and focus and didn’t slack off with the game out of reach.
2. Eastern quarterback Kamell Smith is extremely talented and will learn (much like Zellous) how not to press when faced with adversity. He’s very athletic and the Wildcats are in good hands when the ball is in his.
3. The Whirlies’ locker room was so loud, one might think they just beat the Green Bay Packers. This football team might not be perfect, but they play well together.
What they’re saying
“Sincere is a playmaker. He played sparingly last year, but he makes plays and has a nose for the ball. So, I’m not surprised.” — Darryl Brown, Grimsley
“That’s what coach Brown talked about: starting out fast, aggressive and physical. And that’s what we did in the first half.” — Chris Zellous, Grimsley
Up next
Eastern: Page, Friday, 7:30.
Grimsley: Southeast Guilford, Friday, 7:30.
Scoring summary
Eastern 0 7 7 7 – 21
Grimsley 21 13 21 0 – 55
Grimsley – Lawson Albright 18 pass from Christofer Zellous (Jake Henry kick), 1st, 8:34
Grimsley – Quan Nora 8 run (Henry kick), 1st, 4:30
Grimsley – Nora 3 run (Henry kick),1st, 1:10
Grimsley— Christian Tutuh 17 pass from Zellous (Kick failed), 2nd, 8:48
Grimsley— Jaquavion Mayo 32 pass from Zellous (Henry kick), 2nd, 7:33
Eastern- Hezekia Newby 5 pass from Kamell Smith (Luke Stanley kick), 2nd, 4:34
