Wesleyan's Macie Burcham finished third today in the NCISAA Division I girls golf championship at the Country Club of Whispering Pines.
Burcham, a junior, finished with a two-round total of 9-over-par 153 that left her six strokes behind champion Amanda Sambach of Concord Cannon School. Wesleyan junior Gabriela Cruz tied for ninth with 21-over 165 total, and the Trojans placed sixth in the team competition with a three-player total of 542. Cannon won the championship with a 468 total.
Westchester seventh-grader Madison Dial was the top area finisher in the Division II tournament, placing 11th with a two-round total of 34-over 178.
NCISAA GIRLS GOLF
At Country Club of Whispering Pines, par 72
DIVISION I
Top three teams
1. Concord Cannon School 236-232—468
2. Durham Academy 259-254—513
3. Raleigh Ravenscroft 258-262—520
Area teams
6. Wesleyan 280-262—542
9. Greensboro Day 328-326—654
Area players
3. Macie Burcham (Wesleyan), 80-73—153; T9. Gabriela Cruz (Wesleyan), 86-79—165; 40. Vickey Shi (Greensboro Day), 103-104—207; T38. Courtney Kim (Greensboro Day), 110-111—221; 41. Emmalie Spry (Wesleyan), 114-110—224; 42. Audrey Kim (Greensboro Day), 115-111—226; 44. Molly Jardina (Wesleyan), 117-116—233; 46. Carrington Lovelace (Wesleyan), 119-119—238.
DIVISION II
Area players
11. Madison Dial (Westchester), 90-88—178; 21. Deni Lewis (Westchester), 96-103—199.
