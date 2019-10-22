HSExtra-sports.jpg

Wesleyan's Macie Burcham finished third today in the NCISAA Division I girls golf championship at the Country Club of Whispering Pines.

Burcham, a junior, finished with a two-round total of 9-over-par 153 that left her six strokes behind champion Amanda Sambach of Concord Cannon School. Wesleyan junior Gabriela Cruz tied for ninth with 21-over 165 total, and the Trojans placed sixth in the team competition with a three-player total of 542. Cannon won the championship with a 468 total.

Westchester seventh-grader Madison Dial was the top area finisher in the Division II tournament, placing 11th with a two-round total of 34-over 178.

NCISAA GIRLS GOLF

At Country Club of Whispering Pines, par 72

DIVISION I

Top three teams

1. Concord Cannon School    236-232—468

2. Durham Academy      259-254—513

3. Raleigh Ravenscroft         258-262—520

Area teams

6. Wesleyan                 280-262—542

9. Greensboro Day        328-326—654

Area players

3. Macie Burcham (Wesleyan), 80-73—153; T9. Gabriela Cruz (Wesleyan), 86-79—165; 40. Vickey Shi (Greensboro Day), 103-104—207; T38. Courtney Kim (Greensboro Day), 110-111—221; 41. Emmalie Spry (Wesleyan), 114-110—224; 42. Audrey Kim (Greensboro Day), 115-111—226; 44. Molly Jardina (Wesleyan), 117-116—233; 46. Carrington Lovelace (Wesleyan), 119-119—238.

DIVISION II

Area players

11. Madison Dial (Westchester), 90-88—178; 21. Deni Lewis (Westchester), 96-103—199.

