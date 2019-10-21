NCHSAA Logo

Rockingham County won the NCHSAA Class 3-A Central Regional girls golf title today at Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield.

The Cougars, who have won four straight Class 3-A state titles, had a three-player total of 239 to finish 19 strokes in front of Mid-State 3-A Conference rival Eastern Alamance and 25 strokes ahead of third-place Southeast Guilford. All three teams advance to the state championship tournament Oct. 28-29 at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club's Red Course in Foxfire Village.

Leading the way for Rockingham County was overall runner-up Victoria Cook, who finished with a 5-over-par 77 total, one shot behind Eastern Alamance's Emily Matthews. Rockingham County's Riley Hamilton and Northern Guilford's Siana Wong tied for third at 79. The other scorer for the Cougars was Elli Flinchum, who finished fifth with an 83.

The scorers for Southeast Guilford were Chloe Crane (84), Caroline Wright (89) and Jenna Lothakoun (91).

In the Class 1-A/2-A Central Regional at Sapona Country Club in Lexington, two Bishop McGuinness golfers advanced to states. Laney Wesselstied for ninth with an 85 and Eliza Ofsanko tied for 17th at 94.

NCHSAA GIRLS GOLF

CLASS 3-A CENTRAL REGIONAL

At Greensboro National Golf Club, par 72

Top three teams (advance to state championships)

1. Rockingham County    239

2. Eastern Alamance       258

3. Southeast Guilford      264

Top five individuals

1. Emily Matthews (Eastern Alamance), 76; 2. Victoria Cook (Rockingham County), 77; T3. Riley Hamilton (Rockingham County) and Siana Wong (Northern Guilford), 79; 5. Elli Flinchum (Rockingham County), 83.

Area players also advancing to state championships

6. Chloe Crane (Southeast Guilford), 84; 7. Olivia Peterson (Rockingham County), 85; 8. Caroline Wright (Southeast Guilford), 89; T9. Jenna Lothakoun (Southeast Guilford), 91; T16. Ashlyn Strickland (Northern Guilford), 94.

CLASS 1-A/2-A CENTRAL REGIONAL

At Sapona Country Club, Lexington, par 72

Top three teams (advance to state championships)

1. Oak Grove            253

2. Mount Pleasant     267

3. Ledford                274

Area individuals advancing to state championships

T9. Laney Wessels (Bishop McGuinness), 85; T17. Eliza Ofsanko (Bishop McGuinness), 94.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments