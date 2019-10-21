Rockingham County won the NCHSAA Class 3-A Central Regional girls golf title today at Greensboro National Golf Club in Summerfield.
The Cougars, who have won four straight Class 3-A state titles, had a three-player total of 239 to finish 19 strokes in front of Mid-State 3-A Conference rival Eastern Alamance and 25 strokes ahead of third-place Southeast Guilford. All three teams advance to the state championship tournament Oct. 28-29 at Foxfire Resort and Golf Club's Red Course in Foxfire Village.
Leading the way for Rockingham County was overall runner-up Victoria Cook, who finished with a 5-over-par 77 total, one shot behind Eastern Alamance's Emily Matthews. Rockingham County's Riley Hamilton and Northern Guilford's Siana Wong tied for third at 79. The other scorer for the Cougars was Elli Flinchum, who finished fifth with an 83.
The scorers for Southeast Guilford were Chloe Crane (84), Caroline Wright (89) and Jenna Lothakoun (91).
• In the Class 1-A/2-A Central Regional at Sapona Country Club in Lexington, two Bishop McGuinness golfers advanced to states. Laney Wesselstied for ninth with an 85 and Eliza Ofsanko tied for 17th at 94.
NCHSAA GIRLS GOLF
CLASS 3-A CENTRAL REGIONAL
At Greensboro National Golf Club, par 72
Top three teams (advance to state championships)
1. Rockingham County 239
2. Eastern Alamance 258
3. Southeast Guilford 264
Top five individuals
1. Emily Matthews (Eastern Alamance), 76; 2. Victoria Cook (Rockingham County), 77; T3. Riley Hamilton (Rockingham County) and Siana Wong (Northern Guilford), 79; 5. Elli Flinchum (Rockingham County), 83.
Area players also advancing to state championships
6. Chloe Crane (Southeast Guilford), 84; 7. Olivia Peterson (Rockingham County), 85; 8. Caroline Wright (Southeast Guilford), 89; T9. Jenna Lothakoun (Southeast Guilford), 91; T16. Ashlyn Strickland (Northern Guilford), 94.
CLASS 1-A/2-A CENTRAL REGIONAL
At Sapona Country Club, Lexington, par 72
Top three teams (advance to state championships)
1. Oak Grove 253
2. Mount Pleasant 267
3. Ledford 274
Area individuals advancing to state championships
T9. Laney Wessels (Bishop McGuinness), 85; T17. Eliza Ofsanko (Bishop McGuinness), 94.
