Rockingham County's run of NCHSAA Class 3-A girls golf titles ended at four as the Cougars finished second to Concord Cox Mill on Tuesday at Foxfire Resort & Golf Club's Red Fox Course in Jackson Springs.

Cox Mill finished with a two-round total of 35-over-par 467 for its three scorers. Rockingham County shot 240-241—481 to finish 14 strokes back. Southeast Guilford (559) was ninth.

Riley Hamilton (79-76—151) tied for fifth place to lead the Cougars. Other scorers for Rockingham County were Victoria Cook (7th, 156) and Elli Flinchum (T18th, 170). Northern Guilford's Siana Wong (157) tied for eighth.

 In Class 4-A at Pinehurst No. 5, Ragdale's Caroline Isaacson (84-79—163) tied for 30th to lead area golfers. Page's Harper Shepherd tied for 34th with 85-79—164.

 In Class 1-A/2-A, Bishop McGuinness' Laney Wessels tied finished 10th with rounds of 87 and 78 for a 21-over 165 total at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines. The Villains' Eliza Ofsanko shot 87-90—187 to tie for 25th.

NCHSAA GIRLS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 4-A

At Pinehurst No. 3, par 72

Area players

T30. Caroline Isaacson (Ragsdale), 84-79—163; T34. Harper Shepherd (Page), 85-79—164; 72. Kate Hunter (Page), 95-94—189.

CLASS 3-A

At Foxfire Resort & Golf Club (Red Fox Course), Jackson Springs, par 72

Top three teams

1. Concord Cox Mill    237-230—467

2. Rockingham County       240-241—481

3. Charlotte Catholic      248-251—499

Also

9. Southeast Guilford        282-277—559

Top 10 individuals

1. Elizabeth Lohbauer (Cox Mill), 73-70—143; 2. Emily Matthews (Eastern Alamance), 777-70—147; 3. Toni Blackwell (Fayetteville Cape Fear), 80-69—149; 4. Hailey Pendleton (Matthews Weddington), 75-76—151; T5. Riley Hamilton (Rockingham County), 79-76—151, Layla Meric (Waxhaw Cuthbertson), 81-74—155; 7. Victoria Cook (Rockingham County), 80-76—156; T8. Kallie Pavish (Charlotte Catholic), 79-78—157, Siana Wong (Northern Guilford), 79-78—157; 10. Albany Bock (Morganton Freedom), 79-80—159.

Other area players

T16. Caroline Wright (Southeast Guilford), 87-80—167; T18. Elli Flinchum (Rockingham County), 81-89—170; T39; Olivia Peterson (Rockingham County), 95-91—186; T48. Chloe Crane (Southeast Guilford), 96-95—191; T51. Ashlyn Strickland (Northern Guilford), 99-93—192; 66. Jenna Lothakoun (Southeast Guilford), 99-102—201.

CLASS 1-A/2-A

At Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Southern Pines, par 72

Area players

10. Laney Wessels (Bishop McGuinness), 87-78—165; T25. Eliza Ofsanko (Bishop McGuinness), 87-90—177.

