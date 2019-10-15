BROWNS SUMMIT — Harper Shepherd shot 5-under-par 67 on Tuesday to win her second straight Bryan Invitational/Guilford County girls golf championship.
Shepherd, a junior, finished eight strokes ahead of runner-up Siana Wong of Northern Guilford and helped Page win back-to-back team titles on Bryan Park's Players Course. The Pirates finished with a three-player total of 255, nine strokes better than second-place Southeast Guilford.
GUILFORD COUNTY GIRLS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
At Bryan Park Players Course, par 72
RESULTS
Team standings
1. Page 255
2. Southeast Guilford 264
3. Northwest Guilford 279
4. Grimsley 349
Top 10 individuals
1. Harper Shepherd (Page), 34-33—67; 2. Siana Wong (Northern Guilford), 36-39—75; 3. Caroline Wright (Southeast Guilford) 40-45—85; 4. Chloe Crane (Southeast Guilford) 43-43—86; T5. Katherine Hunter (Page) 45-42—87 and Ashlyn Strickland (Northern Guilford) 41-46—87; 7. Riley Williams (Northwest Guilford) 44-44—88; 8. Blake Fuquay (Grimsley) 46-45—91; 9. Maggie Mahon (Northwest Guilford) 45-47—92; 10. Jenna Lathakoun (Southeast Guilford) 47-46—93.
