BROWNS SUMMIT — Harper Shepherd shot 5-under-par 67 on Tuesday to win her second straight Bryan Invitational/Guilford County girls golf championship.

Shepherd, a junior, finished eight strokes ahead of runner-up Siana Wong of Northern Guilford and helped Page win back-to-back team titles on Bryan Park's Players Course. The Pirates finished with a three-player total of 255, nine strokes better than second-place Southeast Guilford.

GUILFORD COUNTY GIRLS GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

At Bryan Park Players Course, par 72

RESULTS

Team standings

1. Page                             255

2. Southeast Guilford   264

3. Northwest Guilford  279

4. Grimsley                     349

Top 10 individuals

1. Harper Shepherd (Page), 34-33—67; 2. Siana Wong (Northern Guilford), 36-39—75; 3. Caroline Wright (Southeast Guilford) 40-45—85; 4. Chloe Crane (Southeast Guilford) 43-43—86; T5. Katherine Hunter (Page) 45-42—87 and Ashlyn Strickland (Northern Guilford) 41-46—87; 7. Riley Williams (Northwest Guilford) 44-44—88; 8. Blake Fuquay (Grimsley) 46-45—91; 9. Maggie Mahon (Northwest Guilford) 45-47—92; 10. Jenna Lathakoun (Southeast Guilford) 47-46—93.

