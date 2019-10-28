What: State championships
When: Monday-Tuesday
Where: Class 4-A, Pinehurst No. 5 (par 72); Class 3-A, Foxfire Resort and Golf Club, Red Fox Course, (par 72); Class 1-A/2-A, Longleaf Golf & Family Club (par 72).
Format: Two 18-hole rounds of stroke play; best three individual scores count toward team championship.
Area golfers competing: Class 4-A — East Forsyth, Trinity Muthomi; Page, Kate Hunter, Harper Shepherd; Ragsdale, Caroline Isaacson. Class 3-A — Northern Guilford, Ashlyn Strikland, Siana Wong; Rockingham County, Victoria Cook, Elli Flinchum, Riley Hamilton, Olivia Peterson; Southeast Guilford, Chloe Crane, Jenna Lothakoun, Caroline Wright. Class 2-A/1-A — Bishop McGuinnes, Eliza Ofsanko, Laney Wessels.
Worth noting: Rockingham County is seeking its fifth consecutive team championship in Class 3-A.
