What: State championships
When: Monday and Tuesday
Where (sites with area players): Class 4-A Midwest, Pinehurst No. 8; Class 3-A, Foxfire Resort & Golf Club (Red Course), Jackson Springs; Class 1-A, Pinehurst No. 6.
Format: Two rounds of stroke play; four low scores from a team count toward the team championship.
Area players entered: Class 4-A — William Ambro (Page), Michael Blair (Northwest Guilford), Jack Boyer (Ragsdale), Shuford Edwards (Page), Mack Pearsall (Page), Andrew Plate (Page), Benjamin Rightsell (Page). Class 3-A — Bo Bolick (Southwest Guilford), Noah Connor (Rockingham County), Josh Lawrence (Morehead), Wesley Patterson (Morehead). Class 1-A — Sam Haggas (Bishop McGuinness).
Also: NCISAA championships, Monday and Tuesday (Class 4-A and Class 3-A at Grandover Resort, Class 2-A and 1-A at Country Club of Whispering Pines, Pinehurst).