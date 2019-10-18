20191020g_spt_hsxtrainterview

Harper Shepherd of the Page High School golf team.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record

Harper Shepherd continues to improve on the links. Now a two-time winner of the Bryan Invitational, the junior continues to aim for lower scores and better putting as she sets her sights on the NCHSAA state championship.

Family

Parents, Brenna and Scott Shepherd

Siblings

Maclean (19) and Emma Scott (13)

High school goals

"Academically, I just want to try my best and improve year to year. Athletically, I wanted to play my best."

Life goals

"I'd like to graduate high school, go on to college and then figure it out from there."

Role model

"My dad."

Favorites

Golf course in the area

Pinehurst No. 3

Club in your bag

Driver

College team

South Carolina

Professional team

Carolina Panthers

Post-tournament meal

Chick-Fil-A sandwich

TV show to binge-watch

"New Girl"

Music streaming service

Spotify

Phone app

Snapchat

