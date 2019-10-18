Harper Shepherd continues to improve on the links. Now a two-time winner of the Bryan Invitational, the junior continues to aim for lower scores and better putting as she sets her sights on the NCHSAA state championship.
Family
Parents, Brenna and Scott Shepherd
Siblings
Maclean (19) and Emma Scott (13)
High school goals
"Academically, I just want to try my best and improve year to year. Athletically, I wanted to play my best."
Life goals
"I'd like to graduate high school, go on to college and then figure it out from there."
Role model
"My dad."
Favorites
Golf course in the area
Pinehurst No. 3
Club in your bag
Driver
College team
South Carolina
Professional team
Carolina Panthers
Post-tournament meal
Chick-Fil-A sandwich
TV show to binge-watch
"New Girl"
Music streaming service
Spotify
Phone app
Snapchat
