Compiled by staff writer Joe Sirera, with input from area coaches.
GOLFER OF THE YEAR
ANDREW PLATE, sophomore, Page
• Shot 74-75—149 to tie for 10th and lead area golfers in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championships at Pinehurst No. 8.
• Helped the Pirates win the Midwest Regional, where he shot 75, and finish seventh at the state championship tournament.
• Tied for second place (72) in the Bryan Invitational/Guilford County championship, where Page also won the team title.
• All-Metro 4-A Conference.
Coach Josh McGehee: “Andrew had fantastic sophomore season. He was consistent and the team could always count on Andrew to score well. Andrew also emerged as a leader for our program with his levelheadedness, positive attitude and willingness to help his teammates. Having Andrew as a cornerstone of our program over the next two season is an exciting prospect.”
ALL-AREA CHECKLIST
BO BOLICK, junior, Southwest Guilford: Two-time state championships qualifier who tied for 29th this year at the NCHSAA Class 3-A championships with a 78-80—158 total. … Averaged 39.3 strokes for nine holes. … Three-time all-conference selection.
NOAH CONNOR, senior, Rockingham County: Shot 77-79—156 to tie for 25th and lead area golfers at the NCHSAA Class 3-A championships. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference.
SHUFORD EDWARDS, freshman, Page: Shot 79-74—153 to tie for 15th at the NCHSAA Class 4-A championships, where the Pirates finished seventh. … Was one of only six freshmen to qualify for the 4-A state championship.
HARRISON HILLIARD, junior, Caldwell: Shot 80-75—155 to finish eighth in the NCISAA Class 3-A championship at Bryan Park’s Champions Course. … Hilliard and teammate Andrew Wood helped the Eagles finish ninth.
BEN JORDAN, freshman, Greensboro Day: Shot 75-78—153 to tie for 15th in the NCISAA Class 4-A championships at Grandover Resort. … The Bengals finished seventh in the team competition behind Jordan and teammate Brooks Olin.
BROOKS OLIN, junior, Greensboro Day: Shot 80-75—155 to tie for 19th at the NCISAA Class 4-A championships at Grandover Resort. … The Bengals finished seventh in the team competition behind Olin and teammate Ben Jordan.
MACK PEARSALL, junior, Page: Tied for third to help the Pirates win the NCHSAA Class 4-A Midwest Regional team championship. … Tied for second place (72) in the Bryan Invitational/Guilford County championship, where Page also won the team title. … Metro 4-A Conference’s player of the year.
ANDREW WOOD, senior, Caldwell: Shot 73-77—150 to tie for sixth in the NCISAA Class 3-A championships at Bryan Park’s Champions course. … Wood and teammate Harrison Hilliard helped the Eagles finish ninth. … PTAC’s player of the year.