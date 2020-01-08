SOUTHERN PINES — Four area players were named to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association/Carolinas Golf Association all-state team for 2019.
Wesleyan junior Macie Burcham was named to the first team and East Forsyth sophomore Trinity Muthomi and Rockingham County seniors Victoria Cook and Riley Hamilton were named to the second team. Cook has signed with UNCG, while Hamilton will continue her golf career at East Carolina.
To be eligible for the all-state team, a junior golfer must have played in a minimum of five TYGA N.C. rankings events in 2019. All-state honors were determined by a combination of a player's scoring differential and the total points earned in rankings events.
