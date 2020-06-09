HIGH POINT — Glenn Foster has stepped down as Wesleyan athletics director to take a position at Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville, Tenn. Assistant AD Elijah Denton will take over.
Foster was AD at Wesleyan for eight years and the Trojans won numerous conference and NCISAA state championships during his tenure. He will serve as director of marketing and athletics at Tri-Cities Christian, where his wife has accepted a position as elementary assistant principal.
Denton has spent the last four years working as Foster's assistant and has been a major part of Wesleyan's athletics success during that time.
