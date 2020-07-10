GREENSBORO — Four Page athletes have been named All-Americans by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.
All-America status for the NISCA signifies a top-100 national performance in an event.
Senior Reid Mikuta, who is headed to Auburn, was an All-American in the 200-yard individual medley (No. 24 nationally, 1 minute, 48.19 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (No. 25, 55.02). Fellow Pirates senior Tanner Hering earned All-America status in the 500 freestyle (No. 70, 4:32.14). Mikuta and Hering also earned All-America status, along with Page juniors Baxter Smelzer and Ethan Womble, in the 200 freestyle relay (No. 62, 1:24.68).
