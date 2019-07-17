Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
Thank you for reading 13 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 13 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 1.844.466.1454 or email us.
Why the East won: The East played old-school football, combining stingy defense with a solid ground attack. Keon Caudle, the latest in a long line of outstanding Tarboro running backs, finished with 119 yards on 18 carries to earn Offensive Most Valuable Player honors.
Why the West lost: The West was never able to establish anything on the ground or through the air and finished the night with minus-15 yards of offense on 32 plays. The biggest issue was pass blocking, as the East finished with six sacks for a total of 58 yards and a pick-six that was the result of heavy pressure. The only West touchdown came on a 69-yard fumble return by Shelby's Kenneth Washington in the first quarter.
Key play: With the East clinging to a 13-8 lead and facing third-and-five from the West 8-yard line, the West needed a stop. But Caudle broke a string of tackles and dragged defenders into the end zone for the clinching score with 1:34 to play.
Brightest stars: Caudle was a problem for the West defense all night. The only other big play offensively for the East was the longest play from scrimmage in East-West history. On the East’s first possession, quarterback Kyler Davis rolled to his right on third-and-11 and hit receiver Lamont Murray in stride down the right sideline. Murray outraced the West defense for a touchdown and a record.
Local flavor: Eastern Guilford LB Alex Gowda finished with six tackles; Ragsdale LB Xzavian McIntyre added five stops, including two for losses; Eastern Guilford LB Josh Hayward had four tackles; and Ragsdale DL Devante Lambert was in on two stops.
What they said:
“It was fun. I just came out and enjoyed time with the boys. We had a great week and a great experience. … I was just trying to show people my skills and what I could do.” — Xzavian McIntyre, West linebacker from Ragsdale
“It was a new experience (playing linebacker) and it was great. … It broadened my horizons and gave me the basics of what I’ll be doing.” — Josh Hayward, West linebacker from Eastern Guilford
“That’s East football. That’s the way I remember it growing up. It hasn’t changed much. Our kids did a really good job of staying the course. The offenses are at a disadvantage because they don’t have much time together. We just let the kids play, move around and have some fun. The biggest thing out here is the camaraderie.” — Ragsdale coach Johnny Boykin, West linebackers coach
East 7 6 0 7 — 20
West 8 0 0 0 — 8
East — Lamont Murray 81 pass from Kyler Davis (Declan Hall kick)
West — Kenneth Washington 69 fumble return (JahTwan Stafford run)
East — Kentreaz Coston 20 interception return (kick failed)
East — Keon Caudle 8 run (Hall kick)
Attendance: 5,724.
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
East-West All-Stars football
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.