Thunderstorms and lightning disrupted the season-opening games for numerous high school football teams across the Triad.
Some games were delayed before ever starting and were postponed; others were stopped.
The schedule of games and makeup dates and times.
HSXtra.com Top 10
No. 1 Dudley at West Forsyth, postponed to 6 Saturday
No. 2 Reidsville at High Point Central, postponed to 7 Monday
No. 3 Southeast Guilford at Scotland, postponed to 7 Monday
No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Grimsley, resumes at 6 Saturday (Grimsley leading 14-0 in second quarter)
No. 5 Page at Davie, postponed to 6 Saturday
No. 6 Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford, resumes at 6:30 Monday (Eastern Guilford leading 7-0 in second quarter)
Southern Guilford at No. 8 Ragsdale (delayed; Ragsdale leading 7-0 in second quarter)
Cabarrus at No. 9 High Point Christian, postponed 7 Saturday
Reynolds at No. 10 Southwest Guilford (delayed; Southwest Guilford leading 23-0 in second quarter)
Also
Northwest Guilford 35, Smith 12
Glenn 24, Ledford 0
Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness (delayed; Central Davidson leading 14-0 in first quarter)
East Forsyth at Asheville Reynolds
Morehead at Western Guilford
Oxford Webb at Rockingham County