Northwest at Smith

Northwest's Carson Cassetty, left, and Brandon Thomas celebrate Cassetty's touchdown against Smith.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

Thunderstorms and lightning disrupted the season-opening games for numerous high school football teams across the Triad.

Some games were delayed before ever starting and were postponed; others were stopped.

The schedule of games and makeup dates and times.

HSXtra.com Top 10

No. 1 Dudley at West Forsyth, postponed to 6 Saturday

No. 2 Reidsville at High Point Central, postponed to 7 Monday

No. 3 Southeast Guilford at Scotland, postponed to 7 Monday

No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Grimsley, resumes at 6 Saturday (Grimsley leading 14-0 in second quarter)

No. 5 Page at Davie, postponed to 6 Saturday

No. 6 Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford, resumes at 6:30 Monday (Eastern Guilford leading 7-0 in second quarter)

Southern Guilford at No. 8 Ragsdale (delayed; Ragsdale leading 7-0 in second quarter)

Cabarrus at No. 9 High Point Christian, postponed 7 Saturday

Reynolds at No. 10 Southwest Guilford (delayed; Southwest Guilford leading 23-0 in second quarter)

Also

Northwest Guilford 35, Smith 12

Glenn 24, Ledford 0

Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness (delayed; Central Davidson leading 14-0 in first quarter)

East Forsyth at Asheville Reynolds

Morehead at Western Guilford

Oxford Webb at Rockingham County

