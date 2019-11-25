Reidsville at High Point Central (copy)

Wayne Jones is retiring after 13 seasons as head football coach at High Point Central and 30 years at the school overall. Jones also has been a highly successful track and field coach for the Bison.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

HIGH POINT — Wayne Jones will retire at the end of the school year after 13 seasons as head football coach and 30 years overall at High Point Central.

Jones' last Bison football team finished 0-11. His teams went 75-81 overall and 33-38 in conference play. They made nine NCHSAA playoff appearances and went 4-9 in postseason play.

The 2013 Piedmont Triad 4-A Conference Coach of the Year in football, Jones also serves as head indoor track coach and head boys outdoor track coach for High Point Central and teaches physical education.

"Throughout his decades of service to HPC, Coach Jones has helped hundreds of student-athletes in the classroom and in athletics," athletics director Mike Cook wrote in a news release. "Under his tutelage, over 50 student-athletes have gone on the receive college scholarships in both football and track. The High Point Central athletics department is immensely grateful to Coach Jones for his hard work and dedication to our school and our student-athletes.

"We are also excited to find the next person who will lead our football program," Cook added.

Anyone interested in the position should email a resumé to Cook at cookm2@gcsns.com.

