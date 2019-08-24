hsxtra 082419

Updates at 8:45 p.m. with final scores for Saturday night games:

Thunderstorms and lightning disrupted the season-opening games for numerous high school football teams across the Triad.

Some games were delayed before ever starting and were postponed; others were stopped. Page and Dudley, postponed until tonight, both lost their openers on the road.

Results and the schedule of makeup or resumptions (includes status of suspended games).

HSXtra.com Top 10

West Forsyth 42, No. 1 Dudley 13

No. 2 Reidsville at High Point Central, 7 Monday

No. 3 Southeast Guilford at Scotland, 7 Monday

No. 4 Grimsley 34, No. 6 Northern Guliford 0

Davie County 28, No. 5 Page 27

No. 6 Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford, 6:30 Monday (Eastern Guilford leading 7-0 in second quarter)

Southern Guilford at No. 8 Ragsdale, 7 Monday (Ragsdale leading 7-0 in second quarter)

Cabarrus at No. 9 High Point Christian, 6 Monday

No. 10 Southwest Guilford 35, Winston-Salem Reynolds 28

Also

Northwest Guilford 35, Smith 12

Western Guilford 20, Morehead 0

East Forsyth 35, Asheville Reynolds 23

Glenn 24, Ledford 0

Central Davidson 55, Bishop McGuinness 13

Rockingham County 12, Oxford Webb 6

