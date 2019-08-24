Updates at 8:45 p.m. with final scores for Saturday night games:
Thunderstorms and lightning disrupted the season-opening games for numerous high school football teams across the Triad.
Some games were delayed before ever starting and were postponed; others were stopped. Page and Dudley, postponed until tonight, both lost their openers on the road.
Results and the schedule of makeup or resumptions (includes status of suspended games).
West Forsyth 42, No. 1 Dudley 13
No. 2 Reidsville at High Point Central, 7 Monday
No. 3 Southeast Guilford at Scotland, 7 Monday
No. 4 Grimsley 34, No. 6 Northern Guliford 0
Davie County 28, No. 5 Page 27
No. 6 Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford, 6:30 Monday (Eastern Guilford leading 7-0 in second quarter)
Southern Guilford at No. 8 Ragsdale, 7 Monday (Ragsdale leading 7-0 in second quarter)
Cabarrus at No. 9 High Point Christian, 6 Monday
No. 10 Southwest Guilford 35, Winston-Salem Reynolds 28
Also
Northwest Guilford 35, Smith 12
Western Guilford 20, Morehead 0
East Forsyth 35, Asheville Reynolds 23
Central Davidson 55, Bishop McGuinness 13
Rockingham County 12, Oxford Webb 6
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Grimsley's Logan Bender takes a drink of water before his game against Northern Guilford at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Northern Guilford's Chuck Conaway (right) is tackled by Griimsley's Jaquavion Mayo at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
A referee tosses a coin at Grimsley High School in Greensboro on Friday.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Grimsley’s team prays before there first game against Northern Guilford’s at Grimsley High School in Greensboro on Friday.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Grimsley's players put their pads on before their game against Northern Guilford at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Grimsley's players sit in front of a fan before their game against Northern Guilford at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Northern Guilford's Michael Frogge listens to music before his game against Grimsley at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Northern Guilford's Michael Frogge (front) is tackled by Grimsley's Cam Allison at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Grimsley's players dance in the locker room before their game against Northern Guilford at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Clouds mover over the visitor's side at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Grimsley's Cah'lil Williams puts his gloves on before his game against Northern Guilford at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Grimsley's student section cheers on a classmate at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Clouds mover over the visitor's side at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Grimsley vs. Northern Guilford
Grimsley's Christofer Zellous (top) is tackled by Northern Guilford's Tyler Anderson at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Smith’s Jaquise Hickman (5) can’t handle in the backfield a pass as he is tackled by Northwest’s Ezekiel Gravley (22) in Greensboro on Friday.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Smith's head football coach, Brandon Wiggins, directs his team during the game against Northwest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019. The game was stopped in the 4th quarter due to inclement weather. Northwest won the game 35 to 12.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
A Smith runner reaches for a fumble as he is tackled by Nothwest's defense during their game in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019. Northwest recovered the fumble. The game was stopped in the 4th quarter due to inclement weather. Northwest won the game 35 to 12.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Smith's Tazhaun Davis (8) runs for a gain during the game against Northwest in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's Carson Cassetty (8) and Brandon Thomas (5) celebrate Cassetty's touchdown against Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's Carson Cassetty (8) runs for a touchdown through a huge hole in Smith's defesive line during their game in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's Carson Cassetty (8) runs for a touchdown during their game against Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's Carson Cassetty (8) celebrates as he gets in the end zone for a touchdown during the game against Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's Micah Salmon (7) is tackled for a loss by Smith's Tazhaun Davis (8) during their game in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019. The game was stopped in the 4th quarter due to inclement weather. Northwest won the game 35 to 12.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Smith's Xavier Garner (1) looks over Northwest's defense as he runs in for a touchdown during their game in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019. The game was stopped in the 4th quarter due to inclement weather. Northwest won the game 35 to 12.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's Cam Carter (2) runs up field for a gain as he is pursued by Smith's defense during their game in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019. The game was stopped in the 4th quarter due to inclement weather. Northwest won the game 35 to 12.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's Carson Cassetty (8) runs for a touchdown during their game against Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's head football coach Kevin Wallace directs his team during the game against Smith's in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019. The game was stopped in the 4th quarter due to inclement weather. Northwest won the game 35 to 12.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's Brandon Thomas (5) runs up field for a gain as he is pursuedby Smith's defense during their game in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019. The game was stopped in the 4th quarter due to inclement weather. Northwest won the game 35 to 12.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's Carson Cassetty (8)celebrates a touchdown against Smith in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
Northwest's Brandon Thomas (5) runs up field for a gain as he is pursued by Smith's defense during their game in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019. The game was stopped in the 4th quarter due to inclement weather. Northwest won the game 35 to 12.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Northwest at Smith
The clouds light up with lightening at the Smith High School football field in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, August 23, 2019. The game was cancelled in the fourth quarter with the score Northwest 35 and Smith 12.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford takes the field to play Northeast Guilford at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Northeast Guilford's Zeke Nicholson loses the handle of his fumble recovery against Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford's Hezekia Newby (right) is upended by Northeast Guilford's Zeke Nicholson at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford's Laye Conneh (middle) focuses before the game at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford's Isaiah Gillis (right) laughs with teammate Laye Conneh before the game at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Northeast Guilford marching band cymbal player Priscilla Espinoza plays at the top of the stands at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Northeast Guilford's Trevon Hester fumbles against Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford's Kamell Smith (right) escapes from Northeast Guilford's Anthony Hairston at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Northeast Guilford's Zeke Nicholson (middle) is tackled by Eastern Guilford's Avone Mahoney (top) and a teammate at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford's D'jay Mobley (back) couldn't pull in a pass behind Northeast Guilford's Jaydon Hall at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford's Kamell Smith (right) is forced to throw the ball away while being tackled by Northeast Guilford's Anthony Hairston at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford's Hezekia Newby listens to the pre-game talk at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Northeast Guilford's Jaydon Hall (right) pins the pass to his hip for the catch behind Eastern Guilford's Avone Mahoney at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford's Perry Sharpe (left) is stiffed armed by Northeast Guilford's Kobie Perez at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford players prayer before the game against Northeast Guilford at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
Eastern Guilford vs Northeast Guilford
Eastern Guilford's Avone Mahoney (front) couldn't pull in the interception in front of Northeast Guilford's Jaydon Hall at Northeast Guilford High School in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Jay Capers/Special to the News & Record
