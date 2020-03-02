GREENSBORO — After three successful seasons and a state championship game appearance, Kennedy Tinsley is stepping down as Southeast Guilford's football coach to accept another job.
Tinsley broke the news to his players this afternoon in a meeting at the school, but he declined to comment on where he will coach next. Multiple sources at Guilford County high schools and in the coaching community say the job is at Charlotte Mallard Creek.
A perennial Class 4-AA power, Mallard Creek has been looking for a head coach since Mike Palmieri resigned Feb. 17 to become head coach at Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark High. Palmieri's last official day at Mallard Creek is Friday, and that is when the school is expected to formally announce Tinsley's hiring.
Palmieri was Mallard Creek's first football coach when the school opened in 2007. His Mavericks teams went 139-34 and won three state championships. Mallard Creek was 10-1-1 in Palmieri's final season, but was upset 13-7 by eventual state champion Charlotte Vance in the second round of the Class 4-AA playoffs.
In Tinsley's three seasons at Southeast Guilford, the Falcons went 32-9 overall — 9-3 in 2017, 14-2 in 2018 and 9-4 in 2019. His 2018 team was NCHSAA Class 3-AA East Regional champion and reached the state title game, losing 27-14 to Matthews Weddington.
Before taking over at Southeast Guilford, Tinsley was an assistant coach at Eastern Guilford and played a significant role in the Wildcats' turnaround from 2-9 in 2012 to 15-1 and a berth in the Class 3-AA championship game in 2016. His Eastern offense averaged 32 points and almost 350 yards per game that season and eight of its players were named all-conference in the Mid-State 3-A.
While at Eastern Guilford, Tinsley also coached women's track and field, guiding the Wildcats to three conference titles, a regional crown and the 2016 3-A state championship.
