Southeast Guilford takes confidence into Grimsley game

NO. 4 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (2-1) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (3-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro

Admission: $6

Streaming: Greensborosports.com

Note for fans: With larger crowds for football games this season at Grimsley, changes are being implemented at Jamieson Stadium for safety reasons. Visiting teams are asked to enter through the North Gate behind the scoreboard. Once inside the stadium, fans must remain on their side of the field. There is no re-entry.