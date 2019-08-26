GREENSBORO — An undisclosed number of Southeast Guilford football players were diagnosed last week with bacterial skin infections, including impetigo, but have been cleared to play in tonight’s game at Scotland County.
“Some student-athletes were seen for a bacterial skin infection,” said Nora Shoptaw, a communications program administrator with Guilford County Schools. “Not all of them were diagnosed with impetigo, but a handful were. … All student-athletes are now able to play with no restrictions.”
The Mayo Clinic describes impetigo as “a common and highly contagious skin infection that mainly affects infants and children. Impetigo usually appears as red sores on the face, especially around a child’s nose and mouth, and on hands and feet.”
Impetigo typically is treated with antibiotics to help prevent the spread to others. The Mayo Clinic recommends that infected an infected child be kept home from school “until he or she is no longer contagious — usually 24 hours after you begin antibiotic treatment.”
Sandy Ellington, media coordinator for the Guilford County Department of Public Health, said the department was aware of the cases at Southeast Guilford, “but it is not considered an outbreak because there has only been one confirmed case (of impetigo). There were students with skin lesions, but we told them to go to their private physicians and no other cultures have been done at this point.”
Schools and healthcare providers are not required to report cases of impetigo to the health department, but a letter was sent to parents of players on the football team last week by the department “to tell them what to do and to go to their healthcare providers,” Ellington said.
“Whenever we have this type of situation we talk to them about proper cleaning and disinfecting of equipment, laundering of uniforms in hot water,” Ellington added. “That was done via the letter sent to parents last week.”
Shawyn Newton, athletics director at Southeast Guilford, referred all questions about health issues with the Falcons’ football team to Guilford County Schools’ media relations department.
“We followed all protocols as far as cleaning the equipment and locker room and making sure they were sanitized … ” Shoptaw said. “It has been handled appropriately at the school level.”
Shoptaw said she was not aware of issues with skin infections at any other Guilford County schools.