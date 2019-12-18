Marcello Royal

Marcello Royal is the new head football coach at Smith.

 Joe Sirera/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Smith has hired former Southern Durham offensive coordinator Marcello Royal as its head football coach.

Royal replaces Smith alumnus Brandon Wiggins, who was not retained after the Golden Eagles went 1-10 this year and 12-33 in four seasons.

In Royal's one season at Southern Durham, the Spartans went 10-2, reached the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs and averaged 31.5 points and 328.6 yards per game.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

