hsxtra football logo 090717

P

What: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

When: 1 p.m. today

Where: Gibbs Stadium, Spartanburg, S.C.

How to watch: ESPN3

Triad players

Adam Akins, Southeast Guilford, DB; Jefferson Boaz, East Surry, QB/H; Devan Boykin, Ragsdale, DB; Grant Copeland, West Forsyth, C; Colby Johnson, Reidsville, OLB;

Joshua Karty, Western Alamance, K; Jonathan King, Southeast Guilford, OT; Javondre’ Paige, Page, QB; Trey Pickard, Reidsville, OT; and G’mone Wilson, West Forsyth, REC

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

— Joe Sirera

Recommended for you

Load comments