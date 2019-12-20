What: North Carolina vs. South Carolina, Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas
When: 1 p.m. today
Where: Gibbs Stadium, Spartanburg, S.C.
How to watch: ESPN3
Triad players
Adam Akins, Southeast Guilford, DB; Jefferson Boaz, East Surry, QB/H; Devan Boykin, Ragsdale, DB; Grant Copeland, West Forsyth, C; Colby Johnson, Reidsville, OLB;
Joshua Karty, Western Alamance, K; Jonathan King, Southeast Guilford, OT; Javondre’ Paige, Page, QB; Trey Pickard, Reidsville, OT; and G’mone Wilson, West Forsyth, REC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.