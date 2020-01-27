Seven players from the News & Record/HSXtra.com coverage area have been chosen for The Associated Press' all-state football team.
The players:
MICHAEL FROGGE
Northern Guilford
Tight end, senior
Statistics: 67 receptions, 899 yards, 15 touchdowns.
Comments: A big target who always seemed to make big plays for a team that went 8-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. Signed with Wake Forest.
JADEN LINDSAY
East Forsyth
Offensive line, junior
Statistics: Team's highest-graded lineman at 91 percent; allowed just one sack.
Comment: Coach Todd Willert says he averaged almost six pancake blocks per game for the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship team.
MYLES MURPHY
Dudley
Defensive line, senior
Statistics: 70 tackles (21 for losses), 10 sacks
Comment: Helped the Panthers go 10-3 and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs as opponents double-teamed or ran away from him. Signed with North Carolina.
MILAN SUMMERS
Dudley
Linebacker, junior
Statistics: 93 tackles (33 for losses), fourth in the state with 22½ sacks; as a running back, had 764 yards on 66 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.
Comments: Maybe the most disruptive defensive player in the area despite his relatively small stature.
DEVAN BOYKIN
Ragsdale
Defensive back, senior
Statistics: Four interceptions, four tackles for losses and 44 tackles; also caught 49 passes for 641 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 375 yards and two touchdowns when injuries forced him into the backfield.
Comment: The Metro 4-A Conference’s defensive player of the year after being named its offensive player of the year in 2018.
ADAM AKINS
Southeast Guilford
Defensive back, senior
Statistics: 104 tackles, seven passes broken up, four interceptions, two forced and two recovered fumbles; also had 24 receptions for 341 yards and a touchdown.
Comment: Is headed for Navy after helping his team go 9-4 and win the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.
BREON PASS
Reidsville
Returner, junior
Statistics: 556 yards and ran back two kickoffs and two punts for TDs; caught 48 passes for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns; rushed for 208 yards and two TDs as a receiver and accounted for six two-point conversions; as a defensive back, broke up eight passes and picked off one.
Comments: Pass honored his late father, Curtis, with another big season for the NCHSAA Class 2-A champion Rams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.