Seven players from the News & Record/HSXtra.com coverage area have been chosen for The Associated Press' all-state football team.

The players:

MICHAEL FROGGE

Northern Guilford

Tight end, senior

Statistics: 67 receptions, 899 yards, 15 touchdowns.

Comments: A big target who always seemed to make big plays for a team that went 8-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. Signed with Wake Forest.

JADEN LINDSAY

East Forsyth

Offensive line, junior

Statistics: Team's highest-graded lineman at 91 percent; allowed just one sack.

Comment: Coach Todd Willert says he averaged almost six pancake blocks per game for the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship team.

MYLES MURPHY

Dudley

Defensive line, senior

Statistics: 70 tackles (21 for losses), 10 sacks

Comment: Helped the Panthers go 10-3 and reach the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs as opponents double-teamed or ran away from him. Signed with North Carolina.

MILAN SUMMERS

Dudley

Linebacker, junior

Statistics: 93 tackles (33 for losses), fourth in the state with 22½ sacks; as a running back, had 764 yards on 66 carries and scored 10 touchdowns.

Comments: Maybe the most disruptive defensive player in the area despite his relatively small stature.

DEVAN BOYKIN

Ragsdale

Defensive back, senior

Statistics: Four interceptions, four tackles for losses and 44 tackles; also caught 49 passes for 641 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 375 yards and two touchdowns when injuries forced him into the backfield.

Comment: The Metro 4-A Conference’s defensive player of the year after being named its offensive player of the year in 2018.

ADAM AKINS

Southeast Guilford

Defensive back, senior

Statistics: 104 tackles, seven passes broken up, four interceptions, two forced and two recovered fumbles; also had 24 receptions for 341 yards and a touchdown.

Comment: Is headed for Navy after helping his team go 9-4 and win the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.

BREON PASS

Reidsville

Returner, junior

Statistics: 556 yards and ran back two kickoffs and two punts for TDs; caught 48 passes for 851 yards and 13 touchdowns; rushed for 208 yards and two TDs as a receiver and accounted for six two-point conversions; as a defensive back, broke up eight passes and picked off one.

Comments: Pass honored his late father, Curtis, with another big season for the NCHSAA Class 2-A champion Rams.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

