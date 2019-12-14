WINSTON-SALEM — A Reidsville football program that is known for throwing the football won its 21st state championship tonight by running the ball and playing defense.
The Rams held Elizabeth City Northeastern to 135 yards of offense and rushed for 213 yards to beat the Eagles 14-0. It was Reidsville’s second victory over Northeastern in the title game in as many years.
Last year, the Rams had to rally from a 21-7 halftime deficit before winning 31-28 on a field goal with four seconds to play. This time, it was Reidsville that led by 14 points at halftime.
After giving up 34 yards on Northeastern’s first possession, the Rams’ defense dominated the game, not giving up a play longer than 11 yards the rest of the night. An Eagles team that wants to pound opponents with its running game needed 31 carries to get to 101 yards.
“It’s always our goal to stop the run first,” said Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague. “They’re a power-running football team and we knew that. We knew it was going to be a challenge for our guys. We answered the challenge.
“I don’t think we could have played any better defensively.”
Offensively, the Rams went into the game averaging 51.4 points per game and junior quarterback Kyle Pinnix had thrown 45 touchdown passes to tie Kendon Doe’s school single-season record set in 2003. Pinnix was 8-of-18 passing for 111 yards and did not throw a touchdown pass. He nearly completed one to Demontez Canada on a 14-yard fade to the left corner of the end zone in the fourth quarter, but Canada couldn’t hang on to make a diving catch.
Instead, Reidsville controlled much of the game with its running game behind a line of center Jordan Lindsay, guards Joey Franson and Orion Johnson and tackles Trey Pickard and Isaiah Mosqueda. That group opened holes for Long all night and he did the rest, finishing with 31 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown.
“We just pounded the ball,” Long said. ”I saw the holes and ran behind our linemen. They gave it their all, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Those linemen were the reason the Reidsville offense was able to move the ball against a Northeastern defensive line that features two future FBS-level ends in senior Adrian Spellman and sophomore Kaveon Freshwater.
“We knew they were good up front and that line is the heart of their defense,” said Lindsay, a senior. “We knew that if we could keep pounding the ball eventually we would break through.”
Teague said it was his “privilege” to coach Lindsay and the rest of the group.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever had a group of five better than this group,” Reidsville’s coach said. “We’ve had some good ones, but this is probably as close-knit a group of five as we’ve ever had. It’s not just those five who played, but the rest who worked hard and made them better in practice. … I love them to death.”
With the offensive line and the defense doing their jobs, the Rams took a 14-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“We knew we were 24 minutes away from being state champions again,” Teague said. “We just had to play the same kind of defense we played in the first half, and that’s exactly what we did.”
