A summary from Reidsville's victory over McMichael:
Reidsville 36 14 20 0 – 70
McMichael 0 0 0 0 – 0
R – Jiheem Hooper 29 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick)
R – Lionel Long 5 run (Breon Pass run)
R – Pinnix 42 run (Franson kick)
R – Demontez Canada 19 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick)
R – Long 5 run (Franson kick)
R – Long 19 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick)
R – Jalen Galloway 30 run (Franson kick)
R – Jaden Robinson 14 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick)
R – Stevian Harrison 11 run (kick blocked)
R – Breon Pass 56 punt return (Franson kick)
