A summary from Reidsville's victory over McMichael:

Reidsville 36 14 20 0 – 70

McMichael 0 0 0 0 – 0

R – Jiheem Hooper 29 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick)

R – Lionel Long 5 run (Breon Pass run)

R – Pinnix 42 run (Franson kick)

R – Demontez Canada 19 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick)

R – Long 5 run (Franson kick)

R – Long 19 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick)

R – Jalen Galloway 30 run (Franson kick)

R – Jaden Robinson 14 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick)

R – Stevian Harrison 11 run (kick blocked)

R – Breon Pass 56 punt return (Franson kick)

