The scoring summary from Ragsdale's victory:

Ragsdale 0 0 6 8 — 14

Southwest Guilford 0 0 7 0 — 7

SWG – DeAnthony Butchee 3 run (Nick Schwerther kick), 3rd, 8:45 

R – Keith Williams 3 run (kick failed), 3rd, 3:00

R – Keith Willams 50 run (Devin Boykin run), 4th, 3:59 

