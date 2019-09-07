Site: Cougar Pride Stadium, Wentworth
Why the Hornets won
Western Guilford's defense forced four turnovers (including an interception and a fumble recovery by Darrien Dalton), then relied on the running of senior Dante Bovian to carry them to the win.
Why the Cougars lost
Rockingham County fell behind 13-0 early, but righted itself by the third quarter when the Cougars took a 14-13 lead on Matthew Reichenbach’s 70-yard return of a blocked field-goal attempt. The Cougars faltered down the stretch, unable to stop the Hornets in key situations.
Stars
Western Guilford — Dante Bovian carried 21 times for 151 yards and was especially effective in the second half, when he provided almost all of the offense for the Hornets. Senior quarterback Robbie Boyd was 17-of-27 for 148 yards.
Rockingham County — Senior quarterback Mason Denny was 10-of-17 passing for 93 yards.
The big play
Midway through the fourth quarter, on the short end of a 14-13 score, Western faced fourth-and-3 at Rockingham’s 36-yard line. Bovian didn’t just get the first down, he carried for a touchdown and gave the Hornets a lead they never relinquished.
Three things we learned
1. Western Guilford is for real. Or at least much improved. After winning just one game a year ago and going winless the season before, the Hornets are 2-1.
2. Rockingham County played well enough to win, and the fact that the Cougar players were upset they didn’t is a testament to how far the program has come in the three years Brad Baker has been at the helm.
3. Dante Bovian is a force to be reckoned with. The senior from Western Guilford scored three touchdowns and provided almost all the offensive punch for the Hornets in the second half.
What they’re saying
“It’s the first time we’ve been 2-1 in a long dadgum time.” — Brian Terwilliger, Western Guilford coach
“It was working and if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” — Dante Bovian, Western Guilford, referring to the Honets’ insistence on giving him the ball repeatedly in the second half
Records
Western Guilford: 2-1.
Rockingham County: 1-2.
Up next
Western Guilford: Wheatmore (2-1), Friday.
Rockingham County: At No. 1 Reidsville (3-0), Friday.
Scoring summary
Western Guilford 13 0 0 15 – 28
Rockingham County 0 8 6 0 – 14
WG — Robbie Boyd 1 run (run failed), 1st, 6:07
WG — Dante Bovian 2 run (Boyd kick), 1st 1:46
RC — Mason Denny 1 run (Hayden Hundley pass from Denny), 2nd, :27
RC — Matthew Reichenbach 70 blocked field goal return (pass failed), 3rd, 2:17
WG — Bovian 36 run (Kevin Boele pass from Boyd), 4th, 8:15
WG — Bovian 7 run (Boyd kick), 4th, 1:00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.