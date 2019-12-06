Please purchase a subscription to continue. If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
After giving up two touchdowns in the first quarter, the Reidsville defense shutout the Wildcats the rest of the way as the Rams offense cranked into high gear, putting the game virtually out of reach by halftime.
Stars
Reidsville: Running back Lionel Long rushed for 262 yards and scored five touchdowns. Quarterback Kyle Pinnix was 12-for-21 for 230 yards and threw two touchdown passes to Breon Pass and another to Jaden Robinson.
West Stokes: West Stokes scored first when quarterback Amon Conrad threw a lateral to Cortlen Dutten, who then launched a 28-yard pass to Brighton Berthrong for a touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Conrad threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Dutten.
The big play
After a Demontez Canada’s interception inside the 20, stalling a potential West Stokes scoring opportunity, Long broke through the interior line and raced 86 yards untouched for a touchdown to give the Rams a 21-13 lead with 3:59 to go in the first quarter.
Three things we learned
1. This marks the Rams’ fourth consecutive trip to the Class 2-A state championship game, and this will be a rematch with Elizabeth City Northeastern. They were victorious in two of the three and have won 20 state titles, the most in North Carolina.
2. Pinnix tied a single-season
Reidsville passing record with 45 touchdowns. He shares the record with former QB Kendon Doe, who played his last game in 2003.
3. Long was pulled from the game in the third quarter, just 23 yards short of Tayon Graves’ single-game record of 285 yards. He has 14 postseason touchdowns. He scored four in the first round, four in the second, one in the third and five vs. West Stokes.
What they’re saying
“Every year is different, but this group of guys, we said it after last year, one of the things that the seniors said is that we are going to go back. We’ve got a great group of seniors that have led the way.” — Jimmy Teague, Reidsville’s head coach
“First of all, I want to give all glory to God. He’s been blessing me all throughout the year. Thanks to my line — they’ve been my rock — they’ve been my backbone all season long. And also thanks to my receivers — I just throw it out there and let them use their athleticism to go get. I just listen to and trust my coaches. Coach (Curtis) Pass was always telling us to just trust the process and that’s exactly what we did all the way to this game.” — Kyle Pinnix, Rams quarterback
“He works really hard for one, and he’s got a great group of guys around him for another, so those two combinations have made for a real successful year. We want to go and win one again and with the way he’s playing, we’ve got another chance.” — Teague, on his quarterback’s skill set
Records
West Stokes: 11-4 Reidsville: 14-1
Up next
Reidsville: No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern, Class 2-A state championship game, 11 a.m. Dec. 14, BB&T Field, Winston-Salem.
