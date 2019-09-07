Site: Johnny Roscoe Stadium, Greensboro
Why the Nighthawks won
Northern Guilford’s defense was quick to the ball in this one and didn’t allow a big Ragsdale drive until midway through the fourth quarter. The Nighthawks’ linebackers were fast to the ball-carrier on the edges and made it very difficult for Ragsdale to move the chains. Also, junior QB Will Lenard was sensational in the first half.
Why the Tigers lost
Three times Ragsdale's punter was tackled in the backfield for a turnover on downs in the first half. This gave Northern Guilford tremendously good field position. Also, N.C. State commit Devan Boykin didn’t get involved until too late in the game for the Tigers.
The big play
Late in the 2nd quarter, when the Nighthawks had a commanding 17-0 lead, Will Lenard tucked the football after scanning his covered receivers and scrambled into the endzone to make it 24-0. A flurry of big late plays by Ragsdale made the score less lopsided.
Three things we learned
1. Ragsdale has major special-teams problems. Without punting debacles, who knows what the Tigers might have been able to do?
2. Will Lenard basically helped Northern get its second win of the season. He looked very poised in the pocket.
3. After getting throttled in Week 1 by Grimsley, Northern has two pretty impressive victories and its defense did a very nice job of containing Ragsdale’s playmakers.
Up next
Ragsdale: at No. 10 Southwest Guilford (2-1), Friday.
Northern Guilford: No. 9 Northwest Guilford (2-1), Friday.
Scoring summary
Ragsdale 0 0 0 14 — 14
Northern Guilford 8 16 0 0 — 24
NG — Michael Frogge 25 pass from Will Lenard (Frogge pass from Lenard) 1st, 3:08
NG — Frogge 5 pass from Lenard (kick failed), 2nd, 6:57
NG — FG Slater Ward 37, 2nd, 1:44
NG — Lenard 10 run (Ward kick). 2nd, 1:01
Ra — Tyrell Carmichael 32 run (pass failed), 4th, 6:30
Ra — Devan Boykin 41 pass from Alston Hooker (Carmichael run), 4th, 3:09
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.