Site: High Point Athletic Complex
Why the Cougars won: Luke Homol connected with John Saunders Jr. for three touchdown passes and High Point Christian's defense dominated the season opener for both teams.
Stars: High Point Christian — QB Luke Homol 10-of-15 passing, 195 yards, 4 TDs; WR John Saunders Jr. 6 catches, 105 yards, 3 TDs; WR Brycen Thomas 4 catches, 94 yards, TD; LB Chase Cox 14 tackles, INT; LB Wistar Allen 12 tackles, 2 sacks; LB Colby Cox 8 tackles.
Records: Commonwealth Charter 0-1; High Point Christian 1-0.
Next up: High Point Christian vs. Cabarrus (Cannon/Concord First Assembly), 7 p.m. Aug. 23.
Commonwealth Charter 0 0 0 0 — 0
High Point Christian 15 15 7 8 — 45
HPCA — John Saunders 1 pass from Luke Homol (Johnathan Medlin kick)
HPCA — Brycen Thomas 70 pass from Homol (Jackson Clark pass from Homol)
HPCA — Pedro Moreno 17 pass from Homol (Medlin kick)
HPCA — Moreno 4 run (Clark pass from Homol)
HPCA — Saunders 34 pass from Homol (Medlin kick)
HPCA — Saunders 10 pass from Gavin Kuld (Kuld run)