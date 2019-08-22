ANDREWS 52
McMICHAEL 7
Site: Simeon Stadium, High Point
Why the Red Raiders won: Andrews’ offense was explosive, particularly on the ground. The Red Raiders finished with 368 yards on 20 rushes, many of the yards coming after contact, to give Mitchell Jenkins his first win as their coach.
Why the Phoenix lost: McMichael struggled with tackling all night against the bigger, faster Red Raiders. Andrews had nine plays of at least 10 yards in the first half alone, and most of those should have been much shorter gains.
Stars
McMichael — RB Zack Dalton 19 carries, 59 yards; TE Nolan Hall 7 carries, 37 yards, TD.
Andrews — RB/DB Trey Lindsey 7 carries, 172 yards, TD; RB A.J. Herndon 10 carries, 165 yards, 3 rushing TDs, receiving TD; RB/DB Mario Hoskins rushing TD, 93-yard pick-six; QB Jenoah McKiver 4-of-8 passing, 77 yards, TD, rushing TD.
The big play: On Andrews’ second possession, Trey Lindsey broke multiple tackles and went 61 yards up the middle for a touchdown with 6:33 left in the first quarter. A two-point conversion pass from Jenoah McKiver to Kenel Barrett made it 14-0 and the rout was on.
Three things we learned
1. Andrews has a lot of work to do, despite the final score. The Red Raiders were penalized 16 times for 130 yards … in the first half. They finished with 24 penalties for 208 yards.
2. McMichael is looking at a long season. The Phoenix’s next game is against 2018 NCHSAA Class 2-A champion Reidsville, and the Mid-State 3-A Conference is going to be a long grind.
3. The officials clearly wanted to get in some reps throwing penalty flags. They threw them on 36 plays. A game that started at 7:30 ended at 9:59, and that was with a running clock that kicked in with 3:28 to play in the third quarter.
What they’re saying
“Overall, I’m proud of the guys. They played well, but there are things we need to work on. We need a little bit more discipline, getting guys in and out of the game. … Pretty much everything we tried worked. … I think this is a really big step and is going to give us momentum and confidence that we can win.” — Mitchell Jenkins, Andrews coach
“One day this is going to stop being said about McMichael High School, but we’re still in a phase where we’re changing the culture. We’ve got a lot of young bucks playing right now and they’re struggling to understand the game. Sometimes you get out-athleted, and we got out-athleted tonight at a lot of spots. Hats off to Andrews. There’s a lot of speed and athleticism over there.” — Daniel Bradford, McMichael coach
Records
McMichael: 0-1.
Andrews: 1-0.
Up next
McMichael: No. 2 Reidsville, Aug. 30.
Andrews: Carver, Aug. 30.
Scoring summary
McMichael 0 0 0 7 – 7
Andrews 21 12 13 6 – 52
A – A.J. Herndon 1 run (kick blocked), 1st, 8:28
A – Trey Lindsey 61 run (Kenel Barrett pass from Jenoah McKiver), 1st, 6:33
A – Mario Hoskins 93 interception return (Jose Leverette kick), 1st, 0:04.6
A – Hoskins 4 run (kick failed), 2nd, 7:59
A – Herndon 50 run (pass failed), 2nd, 14.6
A – McKiver 10 run (kick failed), 3rd, 5:40
A – Herndon 5 run (Leverette kick), 3rd, 3:28
M – Nolan Hall 10 run (Abraham Medina kick), 4th, 9:52
A – Herndon 18 pass from McKiver (run failed), 4th, 2:02