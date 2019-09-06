KERNERSVILLE — Chase Rorie ran to the outside in overtime. Then it was all over.
The Parkland football team had earned its third straight victory of the season, defeating Glenn 20-14 on Friday at Marty Stanley Stadium in what was a nonconference showdown.
With the game tied 14-14 at the end of regulation, the Bobcats' offense took possession first. It was brief. Mekhi Fenner was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Second down ended in quarterback Camden Coleman throwing an interception near the end zone.
Then Parkland (3-0) got the ball at the 10-yard line, and Rorie took off. The senior wide receiver was taken down at the goal line, but his right arm crossed the pylon as the ball hit the ground.
Rorie to scored every touchdown of the night for the Mustangs — a 45-yard pass from Camian Shell, a 16-yard pass from Shell and his overtime rush.
And that came on a special day for the Bobcats (1-2). It was the home opener for Glenn, debuting the rebuild of its stadium after construction during much of the spring and summer. The project cost $3.4 million for a new press box, 3,500-capacity grandstand, bathroom facilities and more.
Before kickoff, the stadium was even rededicated to Stanley — the Bobcats' athletics director from 1979 to 1984 and 1989 to 2013 who now serves as the Central Piedmont 4-A commissioner. He cut an orange ribbon on the track near the 50-yard line in honor of the facility's opening.
The Mustang tied the game at 14 with just 1.8 seconds remaining in the third quarter. On second down, Shell scrambled before throwing the 16-yard touchdown pass to Rorie as three defenders closed in on the junior quarterback.
After the touchdown, Shell went down on the field and laid at the Bobcats' 20-yard line for roughly 15 minutes before being carted off on a stretcher. But Shell returned with 2:03 remaining in the fourth, ending the night with more than 160 yards passing.
Rorie finished the game with 80 yards receiving.
Toward the end of the first quarter, Glenn got in position to score. A short punt by Parkland on its first drive put the Bobcats within 30 yards of the endzone.
Fenner punched in the team's first touchdown, with just 3:51 left in the quarter. On second down, the senior running back scored on a 16-yard carry up the middle to give the Bobcats a 6-0 lead.
But Parkland hit back during its next drive. On second-and-15, Shell connected with Rorie on the 45-yard touchdown pass.
But the Bobcats capitalized once more before the end of the half. Devin Flowers, who transferred to Glenn after playing at Southwest Guilford last season, scored on a 7-yard run with 6:19 left in the second quarter.
Fenner, a senior running back, had 55 yards on the ground. Monterious Godfrey, the High Point Central transfer, added another 38.
The victory for Parkland puts a high note on the start of a three-game stretch against Central Piedmont 4-A teams. The Mustangs take on East Forsyth (3-0) in Kernersville next week before traveling to Reagan.
Glenn has a road game against North Forsyth (0-2).
Parkland 20 Glenn 14
Parkland;6;0;8;0;6—;20
Glenn;6;8;0;0;0—;14
GHS — Mekhi Fenner 16 run (Kick failed)
PHS — Chase Rorie 45 pass from Camian Shell (Conversion failed)
GHS — Devin Flowers 7 run (Conversion good)
PHS — Rorie 16 pass from Shell (Conversion good)
PHS — Rorie 10 run
