GREENSBORO — Page's search for a new head football coach is over. Doug Robertson, who won a state championship at Reidsville and reached a state final at Eastern Guilford, has agreed to take over the Pirates' program, the school announced today.
Robertson has spent the last two seasons at Thomasville, where he took over a program that went 2-8 in 2017 and guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back 8-4 seasons.
Robertson succeeds Jared Rolfes, who was not retained after going 20-17 in three seasons at Page.
“We were very impressed with what Coach Robertson stood for both as an educator and as a football coach during our search for the prestigious Page High football coaching position," Page Principal Erik Naglee said in a news release. "Coach Robertson has had years of experience molding students and student-athletes inside the classroom at the high school level. We look forward to the presence he will bring to our football program as well as the entirety of Page High School. This will help carry on the rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence at Page High.”
A native of Reidsville, Robertson graduated from Reidsville High, where he was a two-time all-conference lineman. He went on to attend Guilford College where he earned second-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors in 1996 and first-team All-ODAC in 1997. He earned a master's degree at Delta State in Cleveland, Miss., and served as a graduate assistant with a football program that won the NCAA Division championship in 2000.
Robertson served as defensive coordinator at Reidsville from 2001-2008 and the Rams won four state championships during that time. He took over as head coach in 2009 and guided Reidsville to the 2009 NCHSAA Class 2-AA championship and went 37-8 in three seasons at his alma mater.
Robertson spent one year at Person County in 2012 before coaching Eastern Guilford from 2013-2017. He guided the Wildcats to a 15-1 record and a berth in the NCHSAA Class 3-AA championship game in 2016. A year later, Robertson led Eastern Guilford to the 3-AA East regional final.
He spent the last two years at Thomasville. Robertson is a N.C. Football Coaches Association board member and will be the West head coach for the 2020 N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game.
“Coach Robertson’s decorated coaching background will be a tremendous asset to our football program at Page," athletics director Matt Harder said in the news release. "He is among the most respected football coaches at both the high school and college coaching levels based on his dedication and success working with student-athletes on and off the field. We look forward to adding to the rich tradition at Page High School with him leading our football program for years to come.”
Doug is married to Erin Robertson and they have two children. His daughter, Taylor, is graduating high school this year, and his son, Tate, will start high school at Page next fall.
Page players and parents will have an opportunity to meet Robertson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Mac Morris Gymnasium.
