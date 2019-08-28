GREENSBORO — The Page High School family lost Sincere Davis nearly six months ago. Since Davis was killed, he has been at the forefront of everything the school’s football team has done.
• The Pirates have dedicated their season to the player who wore No. 26 last year as a senior running back, using the slogan #26Strong.
• Page’s football players are wearing a decal with a red “26” on the front of their silver helmets, “so that everyone can see it when they come onto or off the field,” coach Jared Rolfes said today.
• A Pirate will wear the No. 26 jersey each week to honor Davis’ memory. In Saturday night’s 28-27 loss at Davie, that player was senior Jerome Roy.
• A scholarship will be created after the season in Davis’ honor.
And when the Pirates take their traditional walk down the stadium steps Friday night for their first varsity football game at Marion Kirby Stadium since Davis’ death, his parents, Latosha and Darnell, will lead them along with the player wearing No. 26. That player will be announced each Thursday of game week.
“We wanted to honor him and his family this year in a way that brings more recognition to who he was as a person,” said Rolfes, who added that the tributes came out of discussions he and Page Principal Erik Naglee had with the Davis family.
Davis was shot March 2 at the Pointe at Irving Park Apartments at 3100 N. Elm St. and died March 12. Greensboro Police said at the time that his death was being investigated as a homicide, but no one has been charged with the crime.
Davis’ loss was felt deeply in the community and especially among his former teammates and coaches on the Page football team.
“It was great playing with Sincere … ” said senior quarterback Javondre Paige, who spent two seasons beside Davis in the Pirates’ backfield. “Whenever we were in tough circumstances or facing tough obstacles he was always encouraging and uplifting to his teammates.”
It wasn’t just Sincere Davis the football player the Pirates remember.
“There’s always a kid on every team I coach that I kind of joke around with and pick on a little bit and he was that guy,” Rolfes said. “We had that kind of relationship.
“I can just see images of him daily smiling,” Rolfes added. “He had this beautiful smile that would make you melt. He was just a fun kid to be around.”
That’s the way the Pirates remember Davis on Friday night and every night this season and beyond.
“He meant a lot to our program,” Paige said. “He set the example of what our Page players want to be like.”
