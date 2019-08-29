'OUR GOAL IS TO WIN CHAMPIONSHIPS:' Grimsley seniors enjoy football turnaround

GREENSBORO — It’s easy to forget that Grimsley has won more NCHSAA state football championships than any other high school in Greensboro, with seven. That’s because those titles are seemingly ancient history, with the most recent coming in 1960.
In January 2016, Grimsley set about trying to restore its tradition of football success when the school hired Darryl Brown as head coach. Brown had won four conference championships and his teams had gone 94-44 in 11 seasons at Southern Guilford, where the Storm’s stadium is named for his grandfather, coaching legend C.K. Siler.
On the heels of a 7-6 season that included Grimsley’s first playoff victory since 2011, the Whirlies opened last week with a 34-0 win over Northern Guilford that moved them up to No. 2 in this week’s HSXtra.com Football Top 10. They travel to Asheboro (0-1) tonight.
Back when Brown took over, he knew some things would have to change at a school where the football team had gone 23-64 and went through four head coaches in the previous eight seasons.
“It was a complete overhaul in a lot of ways,” he said, starting with ramping up a weight training program that “had been missing a little bit.”
But just as big were the little things.
“The structure of everyday practice,” Brown said, “from how we conduct ourselves in the locker room, how we maintain our lockers, how we handle things in the classroom … all those things that are sometimes easy to forget about have to be done well and done right before you can have success on the field. Those things were the first things we really had to address. … It’s all the little things that make up big things.”
Senior running back Quan Nora, who ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the opener against Northern Guilford, was a freshman at Grimsley that year.
“It was building a new team, a younger and better team,” Nora said. “It was a good experience to get new coaches who brought a new atmosphere. They brought a lot of fun and intensity and got this program moving the right way.”
“The most important thing was the overall culture and attitude and belief of the players within the program,” Brown said. “When we got here it felt like the kids didn’t believe they were supposed to win or they could win. You get that belief when you put in work and sacrifice and make a commitment to something. I feel like our kids have done that. They work extremely hard and they’re committed to the program, committed to one another. They sacrifice their time to be here, but it’s worth it because they feel like they’re part of something special.”
It wasn’t easy at first. The Whirlies went 4-7 in each of Brown’s first two seasons, but he saw progress.
“Our second year, our wins and losses were the same as the first year,” Brown said, “but we were a lot better as a football team.”
Senior quarterback Christofer Zellous joined the Whirlies in 2017 as a transfer from Dudley.
“When I got here, it was a pretty senior-heavy team,” Zellous said. “The work ethic was there, but Coach Brown had just started to get the guys turned around with weightlifting and working hard and being disciplined as a program.”
Things could have gone off the rails for Grimsley last season, when the Whirlies dropped three of their first four games. But in some ways, that was the turning point in the turnaround.
“Last year when we started 1-3, to see our kids’ belief never change … They believed we were still OK,” Brown said. “The first couple of years we would’ve had to fight that to keep them positive, keep them up. They continued to work hard and got on a little bit of a roll at the end of the year and turned our season around and ended it on a good note.”
Grimsley took that momentum into the offseason and continued to put in the work necessary to make the Whirlies a factor on the state level again.
“It’s daily,” Brown said. “You’re always facing things, but we get better each and every day as long as our guys continue to work hard, buy in and believe.”
“When you know you’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason with your teammates right beside you working just as hard, it just takes the team’s confidence to a whole new level,” Zellous said. “With this coaching staff, they’re working hard, we’re working hard and it’s just come together.”
Brown said Nora Zellous and the rest of this season’s 15 seniors, many of whom played for the varsity as sophomores, have helped lead Grimsley’s turnaround.
“The best thing about them is how they practice. That’s what nobody sees,” said the Whirlies’ coach. “Quan Nora may be the best practice player I’ve ever coached. He wasn’t like that three years ago. But now when he takes a handoff during practice, whether it’s on air or against the scout team, we have to holler at him to come back after the play because it’s a 50- or 60-yard sprint every time. Without him even saying anything, the young kids look around and see him — a really good player — practicing like that and it becomes contagious.”
Nora understands how far he and the Whirlies have come and how he and the rest of the seniors have led the way.
“It’s a tough game and a tough road,” he said, “but we paved our way to get here.”
What would a successful 2019 season look like for the Whirlies? For Zellous and Nora it’s ambitious, but simple.
“The team goal is to win a state championship,” said Zellous, who threw for three touchdowns in the season-opening win over Northern Guilford. “That’s also my personal goal and something I’ve wanted ever since I came here. It’s been a long time since Grimsley’s won one. This is a team that can do it.”
“My goal is to be in the state championship game …” Nora added. “It would be an honor. That’s my dream.”
For Brown, the goal is less specific but no less clear.
“I don’t ever put numbers on anything,” Grimsley’s coach said. “I just want our guys to compete, play tough, play together and play disciplined. If we do that, we’ll always have a chance to be successful. When we get to the end of the year, we’ll look back and decide whether it was successful or not. Our goal is to win championships.”
