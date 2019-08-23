hsxtra logo (copy) (copy)

The threat of thunderstorms during the evening has caused the kickoff of one season-opening high school football game to move.

The Northwest Guilford-at-Smith game will kick off at 6 p.m. The Cabarrus-High Point Christian game has been moved to Saturday night.

Weather.com is listing a chance of thunderstorms at 50 percent or better from 6 p.m. to midnight, as of its 11 a.m. forecast today.

The schedule of games tonight or Saturday, with kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted:

HSXtra.com Top 10

No. 1 Dudley at West Forsyth

No. 2 Reidsville at High Point Central

No. 3 Southeast Guilford at Scotland

No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Grimsley

No. 5 Page at Davie

No. 6 Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

Southern Guilford at No. 8 Ragsdale

Cabarrus at No. 9 High Point Christian, 7 Saturday

Reynolds at No. 10 Southwest Guilford

Also

Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness

East Forsyth at Asheville Reynolds

Glenn at Ledford

Morehead at Western Guilford

Northwest Guilford at Smith, 6

Oxford Webb at Rockingham County

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments