The threat of thunderstorms during the evening has caused the kickoff of one season-opening high school football game to move.
The Northwest Guilford-at-Smith game will kick off at 6 p.m. The Cabarrus-High Point Christian game has been moved to Saturday night.
Weather.com is listing a chance of thunderstorms at 50 percent or better from 6 p.m. to midnight, as of its 11 a.m. forecast today.
The schedule of games tonight or Saturday, with kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted:
HSXtra.com Top 10
No. 1 Dudley at West Forsyth
No. 2 Reidsville at High Point Central
No. 3 Southeast Guilford at Scotland
No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Grimsley
No. 5 Page at Davie
No. 6 Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford
Southern Guilford at No. 8 Ragsdale
Cabarrus at No. 9 High Point Christian, 7 Saturday
Reynolds at No. 10 Southwest Guilford
Also
Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness
East Forsyth at Asheville Reynolds
Glenn at Ledford
Morehead at Western Guilford
Northwest Guilford at Smith, 6
Oxford Webb at Rockingham County