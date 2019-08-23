hsxtra logo (copy) (copy)

Updates at 3:08 p.m. with weather forecast:

The threat of thunderstorms during the evening has caused the kickoff of one season-opening high school football game to move.

The Northwest Guilford-at-Smith game will kick off at 6 p.m. The Cabarrus-High Point Christian game has been moved to Saturday night, and Reidsville's game at High Point Central has beeen changed to Monday night.

Weather.com has dropped the precipitation chance to 15 percent at 6 p.m. today, increasing to 35 percent at 8 p.m. then 45 percent at 9 p.m. through midnight.

The schedule of games tonight or Saturday, with kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted:

HSXtra.com Top 10

No. 1 Dudley at West Forsyth

No. 2 Reidsville at High Point Central, 7 Monday

No. 3 Southeast Guilford at Scotland

No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Grimsley

No. 5 Page at Davie

No. 6 Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

Southern Guilford at No. 8 Ragsdale

Cabarrus at No. 9 High Point Christian, 7 Saturday

Reynolds at No. 10 Southwest Guilford

Also

Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness

East Forsyth at Asheville Reynolds

Glenn at Ledford

Morehead at Western Guilford

Northwest Guilford at Smith, 6

Oxford Webb at Rockingham County

