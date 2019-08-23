Updates at 3:08 p.m. with weather forecast:
The threat of thunderstorms during the evening has caused the kickoff of one season-opening high school football game to move.
The Northwest Guilford-at-Smith game will kick off at 6 p.m. The Cabarrus-High Point Christian game has been moved to Saturday night, and Reidsville's game at High Point Central has beeen changed to Monday night.
Weather.com has dropped the precipitation chance to 15 percent at 6 p.m. today, increasing to 35 percent at 8 p.m. then 45 percent at 9 p.m. through midnight.
HSXtra.com Top 10
No. 1 Dudley at West Forsyth
No. 2 Reidsville at High Point Central, 7 Monday
No. 3 Southeast Guilford at Scotland
No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Grimsley
No. 5 Page at Davie
No. 6 Eastern Guilford at Northeast Guilford
Southern Guilford at No. 8 Ragsdale
Cabarrus at No. 9 High Point Christian, 7 Saturday
Reynolds at No. 10 Southwest Guilford
Also
Central Davidson at Bishop McGuinness
East Forsyth at Asheville Reynolds
Glenn at Ledford
Morehead at Western Guilford
Northwest Guilford at Smith, 6
Oxford Webb at Rockingham County