Northeast Guilford 22

Ragsdale 20

Stars: Northeast Guilford- Kobie Perez- Two INT’s, Two point reception in OT,

                                Jaydon Hall – Two INT and one went for a 90 yard TD pick 6. (extra point try blocked), Recovered fumble in OT for TD.

                                Kaleb Gardner- INT

                                Trevon Hester 1 yard TD run (Joshua Butler Garner 2 point rec)

                                Zeke Nicholson- INT

Ragsdale- Devan Boykins- 2 INT, 2 Reception TD’s (one in OT, two point pass incomplete by Alston Hooker)  

Records: Northeast Guilford (3-1), Ragsdale (2-3)

