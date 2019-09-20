Northeast Guilford 22
Ragsdale 20
Stars: Northeast Guilford- Kobie Perez- Two INT’s, Two point reception in OT,
Jaydon Hall – Two INT and one went for a 90 yard TD pick 6. (extra point try blocked), Recovered fumble in OT for TD.
Kaleb Gardner- INT
Trevon Hester 1 yard TD run (Joshua Butler Garner 2 point rec)
Zeke Nicholson- INT
Ragsdale- Devan Boykins- 2 INT, 2 Reception TD’s (one in OT, two point pass incomplete by Alston Hooker)
Records: Northeast Guilford (3-1), Ragsdale (2-3)
