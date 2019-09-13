Highlights from Reidsville's win.
Stars
Rockingham County: Mason Denny 13-24-2, 97 yards; Dylan Apple 6 catches, 110 yards.
Reidsville: Kyle Pinnix 6 of 10, 137 yards, 3 TDs; Kwame Davis 56 yards rushing.
Notable
Reidsville 387 total yards on 38 plays, Rockingham County 165 yards on 52 plays.
Scoring summary
Rockingham County 6 0 0 0 – 6
Reidsville 23 13 14 0 – 50
R – Safety, ball centered out of end zone, 1st, 10:15
R – Colby Johnson 49 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 1st, 9:53
R – Lionel Long 1 run (Franson kick), 1st, 5:27
RC – Mason Denny 1 run (kick failed), 1st, 0:15
R – Breon Pass 81 kickoff return (Franson kick), 1st, 0:04
R – Demontez Canada 10 pass from Pinnix (kick failed), 2nd, 8:09
R – Long 23 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 4:53
R – Kwame Davis 7 run (Franson kick), 3rd, 10:57
R – Long 10 run (Franson kick), 3rd, 8:01
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.