Highlights from Reidsville's win.

Stars

Rockingham County: Mason Denny 13-24-2, 97 yards; Dylan Apple 6 catches, 110 yards.

Reidsville: Kyle Pinnix 6 of 10, 137 yards, 3 TDs; Kwame Davis 56 yards rushing.

Notable

Reidsville 387 total yards on 38 plays, Rockingham County 165 yards on 52 plays.

Scoring summary

Rockingham County 6 0 0 0 – 6

Reidsville 23 13 14 0 – 50

R – Safety, ball centered out of end zone, 1st, 10:15

R – Colby Johnson 49 pass from Kyle Pinnix (Anthony Franson kick), 1st, 9:53

R – Lionel Long 1 run (Franson kick), 1st, 5:27

RC – Mason Denny 1 run (kick failed), 1st, 0:15

R – Breon Pass 81 kickoff return (Franson kick), 1st, 0:04

R – Demontez Canada 10 pass from Pinnix (kick failed), 2nd, 8:09

R – Long 23 pass from Pinnix (Franson kick), 2nd, 4:53

R – Kwame Davis 7 run (Franson kick), 3rd, 10:57

R – Long 10 run (Franson kick), 3rd, 8:01

