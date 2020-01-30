NizaireCromartie102919-2.jpg

Greensboro's Nizaire Cromartie will graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in May as a commissioned ensign.

 Glenn A. Miller/Special to the News & Record

With the 238th pick on Ship Selection Night, Greensboro’s Nizaire Cromartie chose … the USS Gunston Hall out of Norfolk, Va.

Cromartie a Midshipman First Class (senior) at the U.S. Naval Academy and a football team captain for the Middies, will serve on the Gunston Hall after he graduates in May and is commissioned as an ensign. He has a five-year commitment to the Navy.

The Gunston Hall (LSD-44), which was launched June 27, 1987, and commissioned April 22, 1989, is a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship. An LSD is an amphibious warfare ship with a well dock to transport and launch landing craft and amphibious vehicles. It also has a helicopter deck.

Cromartie had said in November that he was hoping to serve on a ship based out of San Diego, but with at least 20 ships from the sunny Southern California port still on the board tonight he chose to serve closer to home.

Here is a link to the video of the full Ship Selection Night program (Cromartie picks around the 1:36:35 mark):

U.S. Naval Academy Ship Selection Night

