No. 10 Charlotte Vance vs. No. 2 Raleigh Leesville Road at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 3 p.m. (WXLV-45.3)
No. 2 East Forsyth vs. No. 4 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons at Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, 11 a.m. (WMYV)
No. 1 Matthews Weddington vs. No. 1 Lee County at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 7 p.m. (WLXV-45.3)
No. 5 Charlotte Catholic vs. No. 1 Southern Nash at Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, 3 p.m. (WMYV-48.2)
No 1 Shelby vs. No. 7 Salisbury at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, 11 a.m. (WXLV-45.3)
No. 2 Reidsville vs. No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern at BB&T Field, Winston-Salem, 3 p.m. (WMYV)
No. 1 East Surry vs. No. 1 Tarboro at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, 7 p.m. (WMYV)
No. 1 Robbinsville vs. No. 4 Northampton at Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, 3 p.m.
East Forsyth co-defensive coordinator Aaron Beal celebrates with his players in the closing moments of the Eagles' 21-20 victory over Grimsley on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth co-defensive coordinator Aaron Beal celebrates with his players after the Eagles defeated Grimsley 21-20 in the Western Regional 4-A Final.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert celebrates with his players after the Eagles defeated Grimsley 21-20 in the Western Regional 4-A Final.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Jabez Gorham (2) celebrates after the Eagles defeated Grimsley 21-20.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth sophomore running back Traylon Ingram (29) flips into the end zone to score a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth sophomore running back Traylon Ingram (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Jabez Gorham (2) celebrates after the Eagles stopped Grimsley on a fourth down, causing a turnover on downs.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth co-defensive coordinator Aaron Beal celebrates an East Forsyth fourth down stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Javon McAllister (10) and senior defensive lineman Ahmad Rousseau (51) combine to sack Grimsley senior quarterback Christofer Zellous (1).
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Jabez Gorham (2) runs the ball after intercepting a pass at the goal line.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) celebrates with senior running back Robin Smith (7) after Smith scored a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth students cheer on the Eagles as they take the field for their game against Grimsley.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior linebacker Javon Cobbs (11) gets excited before the Eagles' game against Grimsley.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth players get pumped up before taking the field for their game against Grimsley.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jamison Warren (14) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior tight end Brendan Conway (85) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior defensive back Jordan Timmons (9) returns a kickoff.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jamison Warren (14) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jalen Thorns (6) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) leaps out of bounds after rushing for a first down.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jalen Thorns (6) runs the ball as Grimsley senior defensive back Darryl Motley (6) attempts to tackle.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) avoids pressure from Grimsley senior defensive lineman Coit Slack (56).
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior tight end Brendan Conway (85) runs after a reception.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth sophomore running back Traylon Ingram (29) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Robbin Smith (7) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive end Torrian Jackson (5) tackles Grimsley senior running back Quan Nora (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth sophomore linebacker Jaquan Porter (30) celebrates in the closing moments of the Eagles' victory over Grimsley.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Kendrick Ward (33) celebrates in the closing moments of the Eagles' victory over Grimsley.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert celebrates with his players after the Eagles defeated Grimsley 21-20 in the Western Regional 4-A Final.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior linebacker Javon Cobbs (11) and senior defensive lineman Isaiah Shepherd (19) celebrate after the Eagles defeated Grimsley.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive lineman Isaiah Shepherd (19) celebrates after the Eagles defeated Grimsley.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior offensive lineman Chance Cloud (79) smiles after the Eagles defeated Grimsley.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior athlete Joe Ritchens (13) celebrates after the Eagles defeated Grimsley.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth co-defensive coordinator Aaron Beal instructs his team.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Jabez Gorham (2) celebrates a stop.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth offensive line coach Doug Lakis speaks with an official.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) passes.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior athlete Joe Ritchens (13) runs the ball as he stiff arms Grimsley sophomore linebacker Cam Allison (10).
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Chris Chaplin III (3) runs the ball.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Robbin Smith (7) runs the ball on his way to a touchdown.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior linebacker Elijah Thomas (28) tackles Grimsley senior running back Quan Nora (7).
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior defensive back Morgan Childs (16) on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior running back Chris Chaplin III (3) scores a touchdown on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C. The touchdown was overturned due to a penalty on the play.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) runs for a touchdown on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown senior offensive lineman Chance Cloud (79).
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth sophomore running back Je'Mon Smith (34) celebrates after intercepting a pass on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C. The interception was overturned due to a penalty.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Javon McAllister (10) reacts after the Eagles were flagged for pass interference.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Grimsley junior tight end Lawson Albright (8) reacts after the Whirlies fumbled the ball on an attempted two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth co-defensive coordinator Aaron Beal speaks with senior defensive lineman Isaiah Shepherd (19).
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Jaylon Weather (26) sits in the locker room at halftime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth co-defensive coordinator Aaron Beal speaks to his team at halftime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior wide receiver Jalen Thorns (6) listens to a coach at halftime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth co-defensive coordinator Eric Jones delivers a speech at halftime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior defensive back Jabez Gorham (2) speaks to his teammates at halftime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth players cheer at halftime on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth players cheer at halftime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth players take a breather at halftime on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth offensive coordinator Ron Horton speaks with his players at halftime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) takes a moment in the locker room at halftime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth offensive coordinator Ron Horton speaks with junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles (4) at halftime.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth drum majors dance with the band on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
East Forsyth senior offensive lineman Tyler Akers (52) sits on the bench between drives on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 in Greensboro, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Grimsley's Quan Nora is consoled on the sidelines after a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to East Forsyth during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley coach Darryl Brown pats Quan Nora on the helmet after a Nora touchdown against East Forsyth during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
The ball pops up during a run by Grimsley's Quan Nora against East Forsyth during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley players enter locker room after warmups for Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley coach Darryl Brown givs pre-game speech before facing East Forsyth during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Chris Zellous signals a touchdown as teammate Quan Nora runs across goal line against East Forsyth during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Tamorye Thompson pressures East Forsyth QB Ty Lyles during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Myles Gowens walks past a NCHSAA bracket in Grimsley's locker room before they faced East Forsyth in Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Tamorye Thompson pursues East Forsyth QB Ty Lyles during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
East Forsyth QB Ty Lyles eludes Grimsley's Blair Price and Travis Shaw as he escapes the end zone during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley coach Darryl Brown gives players pre-game instructions against East Forsyth during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley students cheer on team against East Forsyth during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Travis Shaw purses East Forsyth's Ty Lyles during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Quan Nora outruns against East Forsyth defenders during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Tamorye Thompson pulls down East Forsyth QB Ty Lyles near the goal line during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Tamorye Thompson fightst hrough a hold as he pressures East Forsyth QB Ty Lyles near the goal line during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Darren Gray tackles East Forsyth's Ty Lyles during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley reciever Christain Tutuh was called for incidental facemask on this 48-yard reception against East Forsyth during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Quan Nora stiff-arms a East Forsyth defender during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Sincere Burnette tackles East Forsyth's Jabez Gorham during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Quan Nora consoles QB Chris Zellous after a fumble on a two-point extra point led to a 21-20 loss to East Forsyth during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Quentin Williamson wraps up East Forsyth QB Ty Lyles during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Quan Nora scores a touchdown despite a jersey pull by a East Forsyth defender during Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Quan Nora screams out in despair with teammate Nick McDonald after a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to East Forsyth in Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Sincere Burnette and Amir Ross-Obare fight back tears as their team thanks Grimsley fans following 21-20 loss to East Forsyth in Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
Grimsley's Travis Shaw walks off the field after a heartbreaking 21-20 loss to East Forsyth in Class 4-A West regional football championship in Greensboro, NC on Dec. 6, 2019. (H. Scott Hoffmann/News and Record)
H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman (left) and special teams coach David Johnson console East Surry sophomore Benji Gosnell (6) following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Many of the players were crying after the win as they realized they will be returning to the state championship next weekend.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry junior strong safety Luke Bullington (23) breaks up a pass intended for Mitchell junior tight end Cole Sparks (89) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry sophomore Benji Gosnell (6) celebrates in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry sophomore quarterback Benji Gosnell (6) and East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) celebrate Gosnell's touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior Stephen Gosnell (12) kneels while East Surry sophomore outside linebacker Benji Gosnell (6) celebrates after Stephen intercepted the ball in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry junior strong safety Luke Bullington (23) tackles Mitchell senior Logan Hudgins (8) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior running back Elijah Wright (8) runs the ball in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mitchell senior Tyler McKinney (10) is tackled by East Surry junior free safety Tye Needham (20) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry junior defensive lineman Isaac Washington (13) celebrates in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) runs the ball in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior cornerback Elijah Wright (8) tackles Mitchell junior running back Tanner Duncan (4) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry players walk down to the field prior to the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11, right) makes a reception over Mitchell senior Garrison Phillips (11) in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry offensive line coach Steven Whitt shouts in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mitchell junior running back Tanner Duncan (4) runs the ball with East Surry senior outside linebacker Quincy Smith (1) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry cheerleaders perform in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman celebrates with East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior running back Elijah Wright (8) breaks away from Mitchell junior Ty Sparks (9) in the first quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman disputes a call in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) runs the ball in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mitchell senior quarterback Noah Pitman (7) looks for a pass in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mitchell senior Tyler McKinney (10) and Mitchell junior Ty Sparks (9) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) catches a pass before being pushed out of bounds by Mitchell senior Logan Hudgins (8) in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) runs the ball in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mitchell junior tight end Cole Sparks (89) makes a reception for a touchdown in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Ian Dollyhite (14) speaks to Aniston Lowman, 11, about the game in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mitchell senior Tyler McKinney (10) and Mitchell junior Caius Peterson (2) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman speaks to his team during a timeout in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry junior defensive lineman Isaac Washington (13) celebrates in the second quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
The East Surry special teams players place their hands on the special teams chain in the fourth quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) stiff-arms Mitchell senior Logan Hudgins (8) in the third quarter of the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. The East Surry Cardinals defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers, 35-28.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Dillon Mosley (3) hugs East Surry senior running back Elijah Wright (8) following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Ian Dollyhite (14) sheds tears following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry junior fullback Jeremy Gibson (15) celebrates following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Ian Dollyhite (14) celebrates following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior quarterback Jefferson Boaz (7) celebrates with the trophy following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry head coach Trent Lowman celebrates with his team following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry players and coaches pose for a group photo following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry junior offensive lineman Victor Flores (65) puts his cowboy hat on following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry sophomore guard Sam Whitt (52) wears his cowboy hat following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry offensive line coach Steven Whitt hugs his son, East Surry sophomore guard Sam Whitt (52), following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
An East Surry football player picks up a cowboy hat after it was knocked off a player's head following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior wide receiver Landon Stevens (11) places East Surry senior tight end Austin Evans (61)'s cowboy hat back on his head after accidentally knocking it following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior tight end Austin Evans (61) wears his cowboy hat following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry junior offensive lineman Victor Flores (65) wears his cowboy hat following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Surry senior tight end Austin Evans (61), East Surry sophomore guard Sam Whitt (52), East Surry junior offensive lineman Victor Flores (65), East Surry offensive line coach Steven Whitt, East Surry senior guard Evan Morris (51) and East Surry junior Mackenzie Baker (67), also known as the "fat cowboys," wear their cowboy hats following the East Surry Cardinals 35-28 victory over the Mitchell Mountaineers in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA West Region Final on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
The Reidsville football team celebrates at midfield after winning the NCHSAA Class 2-A West regional football championship in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019. Reidsville defeated West Stokes 63 to 13.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
West Stokes' Cortlen Dutton can't off onto a pass as he is defended by Reidsvile's Auldon Edwards during the first half of the game in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
West Stokes' Chris Brown is chased to the sidelines by Reidsvile's Davian Larry during the second half of the game in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
West Stokes' quarterback Amon Conrad is brought down by Reidsville defenders during the second half of the game in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
West Stokes' quarterback Amon Conrad looks for room to run against Reidsville during the second half of the game in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's Auldon Edwards can't hold onto a pass at the 1 yard line as West Stokes' Cortlen Dutton defends during the second half of the game in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's Jasir Gaye plows over West Stokes' Lionel Long as he scores a touch down during the second half of the game in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's Demontez Canada breaks into West Stokes' secondary during the second half of the game in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's head football coach James Teague smiles near the end of the game against West Stokes's in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's Stevion Harrison and West Stokes' Palmer Elliott graffle at the end of a run during the second half of the game in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's head football coach James Teague talks to his team during a timeout during the game against West Stokes's in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's Jacob Guill keeps a cowboy hat on his helmet rack on his locker inside the football locker room in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's head football coach James Teague on the sidelines during the game against West Stokes's in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's Demontez Canada intercepts a pass intended for game West Stokes' Cortlen Dutton in the first half of the game in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's Lorenzo Mendoza wears a face wrap under his helmet to help fend off the cold in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville and West Stokes football players scramble for a fumble during the first half of the game in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's football team takes the field for the game against West Stokes's in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
Reidsville's Jiheem Hooper studies the NCHSAA Class 2-A West regional football championship trophy as his teammate celebrate around him in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019. Reidsville defeated West Stokes 63 to 13.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
A Reidsville's fan celebrates another touchdown near the end of the game against West Stokes's in Reidsville, N.C., on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Woody Marshall/News & Record
