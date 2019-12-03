All games at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
EAST FORSYTH (11-2) at GRIMSLEY (12-1)
What
Class 4-A West championship.
Where
Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro.
At stake
A berth in the state championship game Dec. 14 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
Regular-season meeting
East Forsyth won 21-20 on Oct. 4 at Jamieson Stadium.
Tickets
$10 at the gate. The Grimsley athletics booster club is selling tickets to Grimsley students and teachers/staff during lunch Thursday for $5 each, with a limit of one ticket per student or staff member. The booster club will pay the difference between the $10 face value and the $5.
Radio
WSJS-600, WMFR-1230, WCOG-1320.
Streaming audio
Fan info
Visiting fans are asked to enter through the North Gate behind the scoreboard. Once inside the stadium, fans must remain on their side of the field. Concessions stands will be open on both sides of the stadium. There is no re-entry.
WEST STOKES (11-3) at REIDSVILLE (13-1)
What
Class 2-A West championship.
Where
Community Stadium, Reidsville.
At stake
A berth in the state championship game Dec. 14 at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem.
Tickets
$10 at the gate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.