Mt Tabor 26, Southwest Guilford 6  

Mount Tabor;7;3;9;7;--;26  

Southwest Guilford;0;0;0;6;--;6  

MT - Collin Smith 2 run (Elliot Trinh Kick), 1st 4:24   

MT - Elliot Trinh 23 kick, 2nd 1:09  

MT - Trinh 29 kick, 3rd 5:02  

MT - Tyress McIntyre 3 run (Trinh kick missed) 3rd 2:34  

MT - Kyshaad Davis 1 run (Trinh kick), 4th 8:12   

SWG - Will Armstrong 15 run (2-pt conversion failed) 4th 3:18 

