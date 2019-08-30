WINSTON-SALEM — Javouse Chambers scored on a 13-yard interception return late in the second quarter, and Mount Tabor held on to defeat Glenn 6-0 at Bob Sapp Field.
After making the interception, Chambers raced down the right sideline and into the end zone for the only points of the game.
“The quarterback looked right at me but he just threw the ball too low,” an excited Chambers said. “This is just a great, great feeling. I just can’t tell you how excited I am.”
The Spartans (1-1) used three quarterbacks — starter Jorden Chambers, Rahke’m Roberts and Tyress McIntyre — but none of them could move the team effectively.
After failing to pick up a first down in the first quarter, Roberts replaced Jorden Chambers and quickly ignited an offense spark. The Spartans moved 38 yards in nine plays, picked up two first downs before being forced to punt.
Roberts and Jorden Chambers alternated much of the second half, but the Spartans never got closer to the Glenn end zone than the 20-yard line.
Mount Tabor was without starting placekicker Angel Maldonado, who was playing in a soccer tournament.
Glenn also alternated quarterbacks — Camden Coleman and Will Craig-Blakely — and neither could move the offensively effectively.
The Bobcats (1-1) were driving at the midfield area in the final minute of play and appeared to pick up a first down when Coleman completed a 17-yard pass to Garrett Cowart for an apparent first down. But Coleman was over the line of scrimmage when he threw the pass. The Spartans took over on downs and ran out the clock.
Linebacker Max U’Ren led the Spartan defense, putting pressure on the Bobcats quarterbacks and roaming from side to side to help shut down the running game.
“We really played well together as a team tonight,” U’Ren said. “And I really think that we can play even better.”
Solid defensive play is nothing new at Mount Tabor.
“That’s what we hang our hat on at Mount Tabor, our defense,” said Coach Tiesuan Brown. “We have a veteran group but only two of our starters are seniors.”
Glenn lost two starters to leg injuries in the first quarter — Zach Cowart and Tyshon Holland, both offensive lineman. Bobcat defensive lineman Desmond Morgan left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury.
Scoring summary
Glenn 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mount Tabor 0 6 0 0 — 6
MT – Javouse Chambers 13 interception return (kick failed)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.