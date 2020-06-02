Micah Crowell won't need to venture far to kick off his college career.
East Forsyth's standout football wide receiver announced his decision to go to N.C. State via Twitter this afternoon. Crowell, a 6-foot-2 and 205-pound rising senior, racked up 38 Division I scholarship offers, mostly from Power Five programs, beginning with Wake Forest in late March 2018 and including N.C. State in late January.
Crowell, before suffering an ACL tear during the Eagles' spring practices in March 2019, played a key role within the Eagles' offense as a sophomore. The son of Germane Crowell, the former Virginia receiver who was a second-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 1998 NFL Draft, finished the 2018 season amassing 516 yards and seven touchdowns catches.
Crowell, rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, rushed for another 206 yards, scoring twice, and helped East Forsyth win the Class 4-A championship. That roster also included standout Khalid Martin, now a defensive back at N.C. State.
Crowell, who said he had surgery in June 2019 after the ACL tear, didn't return to play his junior season, when the Eagles repeated as state champions while managing injuries to 15 players. In April, Crowell said he was still undergoing physical therapy, and his training included running.
