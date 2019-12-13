REIDSVILLE — It’s easy to overlook a running back when your quarterback has thrown 45 touchdown passes, but the Reidsville Rams know how important Lionel Long is to everything their prolific offense does and how big a role he could play in Saturday’s NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game.
The quarterback responsible for all those touchdown passes, junior Kyle Pinnix, knows that Long sometimes doesn’t get the attention he should from opponents, even after rushing for 1,591 and 33 touchdowns this season. “But that’s when he matters the most,” Pinnix says.
Never has Long mattered more than he did in last year’s title game against Elizabeth City Northeastern, the same school Reidsville faces at 3 p.m. Saturday at Wake Forest’s BB&T Field. The 6-foot, 165-pound back didn’t touch the ball during a first half that ended with his Rams trailing 21-7.
“When we came out for the second half I was hungry,” Long says. “We were down two touchdowns and we needed a spark, so I went out there and just did what I had to do.”
Long broke loose with 103 yards. He said the first of his 14 carries was the most important.
“I remember when Coach (Jimmy Teague) called ’24’ and I knew it was going to me,” Long says. “As soon as I touched the ball I could see the hole and I hit it hard. Right in that moment I got hype and I saw everybody else start to get hype and stop being scared. We started playing and got back on track.”
But it wasn’t just Long’s running that made a difference in the Rams’ 31-28 comeback win, Teague said. It was his blocking that got him into the lineup, especially against a Northeastern team that brings tremendous pressure off the edges with ends Adrian Spellman and Kaveon Freshwater.
“A lot of times with running backs that’s the thing they’re least happy doing,” Teague says, “but Lionel doesn’t mind doing it. … We always knew he was a good running back.”
Travion Canada, the HSXtra.com Player of the Year, was the featured back for the Rams in 2018 on the way to their 20th state championship. Northeastern was prepared for Canada, although he finished with 124 yards on the ground, but Long was the wild card.
“He really got better as the year went on,” Teague says, “but in that game he really stood out because of some great runs he made. It carried through to this year. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for what Lionel’s helped us do on the offensive side of the ball this year.”
Pinnix describes Long as “a very downhill runner. His running game opens up my passing game, and he’s also a great blocker for me. If they have somebody coming off the edge, he’s there to pick it up. I can trust him with my life.”
The Rams also trust Long to play some defense at linebacker, so he goes “about 80, 90 snaps a game” Teague says. “He has tremendous endurance."
Long puts the team first, but he also has an individual goal. He wants to be remembered “as one of the best running backs to ever come out of Reidsville."
“There’s nothing but hard work in him,” Pinnix says. “He’s just focused on getting the job done. He wants another ring, and he brings intensity to the whole team.”
To get that ring he’ll need another big game Saturday against Northeastern.
“I can’t wait to see the Reidsville crowd,” Long says. “I can’t wait for that feeling. I just can’t wait for Saturday to come.”
