The Thomasville football team has a head coach again, after a roughly monthlong vacancy.
Kevin Gillespie, who coached Page High School in Greensboro to a Class 4-AA state championship in 2011, has been hired, Thomasville athletics director Steve Bare announced this morning in a news release.
Gillespie, whose coaching record is 140-99, replaces Doug Robertson, who was named the new head coach at Page in late December after two eight-win seasons with the Bulldogs.
Thomasville isn't new territory for Gillespie; it was the starting point for his coaching career. He served as an assistant from 1991 to 1993, with the Bulldogs going 14-1 and winning a Class 2-A state title under Allen Brown during Gillespie's first season.
Gillespie, who spent the last three seasons as head coach at Asheboro, has been a head coach for 19 seasons, including 11 at Page from 2006 to 2016. His Page teams went 101-45 and also reached state championship games in 2015 and 2016.
Before leading the Pirates, Gillespie coached Trinity for five seasons, with his teams going 34-26 from 2001 to 2005 after having had just three winning seasons in 30 years. Gillespie was the only coach to win a playoff game with the Bulldogs.
Gillespie is the fourth head coach at Thomasville since 2014, quite the change for a program that has amassed eight state titles, dating to a Western North Carolina High School Activities Association championship in 1964. The Bulldogs had just three coaches in more than five decades, ending in Brown's retirement in 2013. Thomasville last claimed a title, in Class 1-AA, in 2008 under Brown.
