Greensboro's Keenan Allen, a San Diego Chargers wide receiver, wonders whether U.S. women's soccer star Carli Lloyd could take a hit as a kicker in the NFL.
So he delivered one on Twitter.
"Sound sweet til somebody block the kick and all of a sudden she on defense. Would be like the stampede scene in the lion king movie. She do got a boot tho!" Allen, a Northern Guilford graduate, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
Sound sweet til somebody block the kick and all of a sudden she on defense😂. Would be like the stampede scene in the lion king movie 😂😂 . She do got a boot tho! https://t.co/K8VxnHp6gB— Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) August 27, 2019
Lloyd last week was caught on camera making field goals from 55 yards at the Eagles' training camp and is apparently considering the sport for 2020.
Carli Lloyd causally hitting 55 yard BOMBS.pic.twitter.com/KNQlmH0jrx— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 20, 2019
"I am having discussions with my husband and James (Galanis, her trainer) about the reality of playing in the NFL," Lloyd told Fox Sports, according to USA Today. "They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I'm seriously considering it, as it's a challenge."
Allen encountered both supporters and detractors among the replies to his tweet:
This is one of the best kickers of the past 10 years playing defense so I’m not really sure what your point is pic.twitter.com/ImB9xLUAkW— Mike Montero (@MikeMontero11) August 27, 2019
This isn't the correct argument. The correct argument is pointing out that she took 6-7 steps to hit a 55yd FG. That is impressive and not many could do that.— Kurt Kuczynski (@kurtkuczynski) August 28, 2019
However, you give an average NFL kicker 6-7 steps and they will hit from 80+yds.
Can she can do that w/ a 3 step drop.
She’s more physical than you.— Riggerd (@NFLOutsiderRig) August 27, 2019
Says the NFL's most fragile player. Literally every one of your seasons ends exactly like the stampede scene in The Lion King pic.twitter.com/a8mBMYiImz— Mitko (@PJMitko) August 28, 2019
