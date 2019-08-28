France US Chile WWCup Soccer (copy)

Carli Lloyd, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side’s third goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer game against Chile on June 16.

 Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Greensboro's Keenan Allen, a San Diego Chargers wide receiver, wonders whether U.S. women's soccer star Carli Lloyd could take a hit as a kicker in the NFL.

So he delivered one on Twitter.

"Sound sweet til somebody block the kick and all of a sudden she on defense. Would be like the stampede scene in the lion king movie. She do got a boot tho!" Allen, a Northern Guilford graduate, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Lloyd last week was caught on camera making field goals from 55 yards at the Eagles' training camp and is apparently considering the sport for 2020. 

"I am having discussions with my husband and James (Galanis, her trainer) about the reality of playing in the NFL," Lloyd told Fox Sports, according to USA Today. "They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I'm seriously considering it, as it's a challenge."

Allen encountered both supporters and detractors among the replies to his tweet:

