The annual Grimsley-Page football game is Friday night. Here are some basics to get you ready for the annual matchup:
Records: Grimsley 9-1 overall, 3-0 Metro 4-A; Page 3-7, 2-1.
At stake: Metro 4-A Conference championship.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Marion Kirby Stadium, Page HS.
Tickets: $6. Available in advance at Grimsley through Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria for students and in the main office for non-students. Available in advance at Page through Friday from noon to 1:45 in the cafeteria. Grimsley fans will be issued blue/gray tickets and will enter and sit on the visitor's side of the stadium, and Page fans will be issued red tickets and sit on the home side of the stadium. Fans must stay on their respective sides of the stadium and will not be allowed to visit the opposing sides before, during or after the game. (SEE MAP BELOW)
Radio: WSJS-600.
