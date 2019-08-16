hsxtra logo (copy) (copy) (copy)

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High Point Christian 45

Commonwealth Charter 0

CC 0  0  0  0 — 0

HPC  15  15  7  8 — 45

Scoring Plays

1st Quarter: HPC - Luke Homol pass to John Saunders Jr, 1 yard, Johnathan Medlin PAT

HPC - Homol pass to Brycen Thomas, 70 yards, 2 pt conv pass from Homol to Jackson Clark

2nd Quarter: HPC - Homol pass to Pedro Moreno, 17 yards, Medlin PAT

HPC - Moreno, 4 yard run, 2 pt conv pass Homol to Clark

3rd Quarter:  HPC - Homol pass to Saunders Jr, 34 yards, Medlin PAT

4th Quarter: HPC - Gavin Kuld pass to Saunders Jr, 10 yards, 2 pt conv run by Kuld

Offensive Leaders:

Luke Homol - 10 for 15 for 195 yards and 4 TDs

John Saunders Jr - 6 receptions for 105 yards and 3 TDs

Brycen Thomas - 4 receptions for 94 yards and 1 TD

Defensive Leaders:

Wistar Allen - 12 tackles including 2 sacks

Chase Cox - 14 tackles

Colby Cox - 8 tackles

Records: HPC 1-0; CC 0-1

Note: HPC hosts Cabarrus next week at the High Point Athletic Complex at 7 pm

Staff report

