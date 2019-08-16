HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
High Point Christian 45
Commonwealth Charter 0
CC 0 0 0 0 — 0
HPC 15 15 7 8 — 45
Scoring Plays
1st Quarter: HPC - Luke Homol pass to John Saunders Jr, 1 yard, Johnathan Medlin PAT
HPC - Homol pass to Brycen Thomas, 70 yards, 2 pt conv pass from Homol to Jackson Clark
2nd Quarter: HPC - Homol pass to Pedro Moreno, 17 yards, Medlin PAT
HPC - Moreno, 4 yard run, 2 pt conv pass Homol to Clark
3rd Quarter: HPC - Homol pass to Saunders Jr, 34 yards, Medlin PAT
4th Quarter: HPC - Gavin Kuld pass to Saunders Jr, 10 yards, 2 pt conv run by Kuld
Offensive Leaders:
Luke Homol - 10 for 15 for 195 yards and 4 TDs
John Saunders Jr - 6 receptions for 105 yards and 3 TDs
Brycen Thomas - 4 receptions for 94 yards and 1 TD
Defensive Leaders:
Wistar Allen - 12 tackles including 2 sacks
Chase Cox - 14 tackles
Colby Cox - 8 tackles
Records: HPC 1-0; CC 0-1
Note: HPC hosts Cabarrus next week at the High Point Athletic Complex at 7 pm